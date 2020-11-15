Albany continues to have most COVID-19 cases in Linn, Benton counties

The Albany area continues to have the most COVID-19 cases in Linn and Benton counties, with 554, up nearly 100 instances of the illness from just two weeks ago, according to ZIP code data released by the Oregon Health Authority.

ZIP code 97322 in Albany has had 333 cases since the start of the pandemic (978.3 per 100,000 people), while 97321, which includes Millersburg, had 221 (886.6).

The Corvallis area had 387 COVID-19 cases, up more than 50 from just two weeks ago. ZIP code 97330, which includes Adair Village, had 245 instances (590.8 per 100,000), while 97333 had 113 (528.6 per 100,000) and 97331, the Oregon State University campus, had 29 (1,204.3 per 100,000).

The Lebanon area had 269 cases (940.1 per 100,000.)

In other area cities: Philomath had 56 cases (677.1 per 100,000); Sweet Home had 55 (405.4); Harrisburg had 52 (1,080.6 per 100,000); Jefferson had 41 (731.6 per 100,000); Scio had 36 (683.6 per 100,000); Tangent had 20 (1,193.3 per 100,000); and Monroe had 18 (603 per 100,000).

Alsea, Brownsville, Halsey, Lyons and Mill City continued to be listed as having 1-9 cases of COVID-19.

The state’s ZIP code data is released as part of the OHA’s weekly report, which typically is issued on Wednesdays, and represents a snapshot of the previous week.

Oregon reported 868 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including 13 in Benton County and six in Linn County.

That broke a streak of three straight days where the statewide total was more than 1,000 new instances of the illness.