Albany continues to have most COVID-19 cases in area

Albany continues to have the most COVID-19 cases in Linn and Benton counties, but ZIP code data compiled by the Oregon Health Authority also shows the illness’ spread in small towns such as Tangent and Monroe.

The Albany area now has 406 COVID-19 cases, with 253 coming form ZIP code 97322, which has an extrapolated 743.3 cases per 100,000 people. ZIP code 97321, which includes Millersburg, has 153 cases (613.8 cases per 100,000).

The Corvallis ZIP code 97330, which includes Adair Village, has 173 cases (417 per 100,000) and 97333 has 88 cases (411.7 per 100,000).

The Oregon State University area, ZIP code 97331, remains at 27 cases, the same as two weeks ago, but that also still is the highest number of instances per 100,000 residents, at 1,121 cases.

Tangent, with 14 cases, has the second highest rate, at 835.3 per 100,000.

The lowest rate in the area still belongs to Sweet Home, with 35 cases, or 258 per 100,000.

In the last two weeks, the Albany area’s caseload is up 77 or 23%, while Corvallis’ is up 44 or 18%.

Lebanon’s caseload grew by 50 (or 32%) in the last two weeks, and now stands at 155 cases of COVID-19 (541.7 per 100,000).

In other local cities: Philomath had 44 cases (532 per 100,000); Harrisburg had 39 cases (810.5); Jefferson had 24 cases (428.3 per 100,000); Scio had 18 cases (341.8 per 100,000); and Monroe had 11 (368.5 per 100,000).

Alsea, Brownsville, Halsey, Lyons and Mill City continued to be listed as having 1-9 COVID-19 cases. Detailed ZIP code information isn’t released for communities with fewer than 10 cases.