Albany continues to have most COVID-19 cases in area

The Albany area continues to have the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Linn and Benton counties, despite the return of students to Oregon State University in Corvallis, according to Oregon Health Authority ZIP code data.

Hub City and Millersburg had 329 total cases, compared to 244 for Corvallis and Adair Village.

However, the ZIP code associated with OSU, 97331, with 27 cases, had by far the mid-Willamette Valley’s highest rate of cases per 100,000 people, with 1,121.3.

Sweet Home, with 24 cases, continued to have the area’s lowest rate per 100,000 people, at 176.9.

Here’s a closer look at the numbers, which are generally part of the state’s weekly report released on Wednesdays.

Albany’s ZIP code 97322 had the most cases by a wide margin, with 210 (extrapolated to 616.9 cases per 100,000 people). The Albany ZIP code 97321, which includes Millersburg, had 119 cases (477.4 per 100,000).

The Corvallis ZIP code with the most instances of COVID-19 was 97330, which includes Adair Village. That ZIP code had 152 cases of the illness, (366.5 per 100,000), followed by 97333 with 65 (304.1 per 100,000), and 97331 with 27.

The Lebanon area had 105 cases (367 per 100,000).

In other local cities: Harrisburg had 33 COVID-19 cases (685.8 per 100,000 people); Philomath had 33 cases (399 per 100,000); Jefferson had 21 (374.7 per 100,000); and Scio had 13 (246.9 per 100,000).

Alsea, Brownsville, Halsey, Lyons, Mill City, Monroe and Tangent were all listed as having 1-9 cases of COVID-19. Detailed information isn’t released about ZIP codes with fewer than 10 cases.