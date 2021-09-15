Albany Business Extravaganza showcases hiring opportunities

Over 70 businesses set up inside the Linn County Fair & Expo Center Wednesday for the 26th annual Albany Business Extravaganza.

While there were about 50 fewer booths than usual, Albany Area Chamber of Commerce president Janet Steele said that it was a relief to hold the networking, mentoring and hiring event in any capacity after taking last year off due to COVID-19.

“We’re pleased with this,” Steele said. “We also recognize that some businesses are just not ready to come out yet.”

The lack of booths was a result of many businesses being so short staffed that they were unable to send anyone to the event to represent their company.

The extravaganza began as a small event at the Albany Armory 26 years ago but has grown to become a huge networking event at the fairgrounds. Community members roamed around to become acquainted with local businesses, apply for jobs and take free samples at booths.

Hedie Schulte passed out business cards and lanyards to anyone interested in driving for Boshart Trucking, located in Tangent. She said commercial truck driving has turned into a “vintage skill," with more drivers retiring and not enough new ones to take their place.