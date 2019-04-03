Arson suspect Johnny Angel Gonzalez was going through a divorce and for two weeks he had been living with a friend in an RV trailer off of Salem Avenue, just north of Albany.
But when his friend told Gonzalez he had to leave on the night of March 27, due to rules at Park View Estates, Gonzalez erupted in anger, according to court paperwork.
“Johnny grabbed a metal wrench from inside the trailer and began breaking pictures of (the accuser’s) family and other property,” wrote a Linn County Sheriff’s Office deputy, in a probable cause affidavit.
The accuser’s sister, who stopped by for a visit, tried to calm Gonzalez down, but the siblings decided it would be best to leave. The accuser forgot his car keys, so he went back inside.
“Johnny had knocked over all his furniture and continued to destroy his property. (The accuser) said Johnny never really said anything to him but he appeared to be having some sort of mental breakdown,” the affidavit states.
Gonzalez, 37, was charged with a single count of first-degree arson in Linn County Circuit Court on Monday. Judge Rachel Kittson-MaQatish set his bail at $150,000, and the next hearing in the case was scheduled for April 8.
Court paperwork also details that the Linn County Sheriff’s Office used motion activated video cameras just outside the trailer park to investigate the case.
The accuser and his sister left Park View Estates at 9:20 p.m. on March 27. At 9:36 p.m., a man who appears to be Gonzalez left the park. At 9:39 p.m., video shows the RV trailer on fire, with flames rising up to about 20 feet, according to the affidavit.
The Albany Fire Department quickly determined that the fire was suspicious due to witness accounts and the area where the blaze started. The fire likely was intentionally set because there was no other means of ignition, AFD personnel told deputies. The trailer was a complete loss.
The accuser informed authorities that he told Gonzalez he needed a new place to stay because he was facing eviction. He said the park’s manager told him he was going to be kicked out for allowing unauthorized guests to stay in his trailer, the affidavit states.
