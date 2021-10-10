Albany Alley provides outdoor dining option

Finding a spot to sit for a quick bite or a break isn’t always easy, and the pandemic has only made it harder, but the Albany Downtown Association has just the place for residents — the Albany Alley.
Nestled between First and Second avenues, with access on Broadalbin and Ellsworth streets, the Albany Alley has covered tables and chairs available on weekends (weather permitting). Diners can grab something to-go from the numerous restaurants in the immediate area and settle in on Fridays from 4 p.m. to dusk, Saturdays from 8 a.m. to dusk, and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A $50,000 Travel Oregon Destination Ready investment made the project possible, along with strong support from Albany Mayor Alex Johnson II and city government, the Albany Visitors Association, and Varitone Architecture, according to Lise Grato, executive director of the Albany Downtown Association. She said 41 partners were involved in the project.
Grato said the goal of the Albany Alley is providing locals and tourists with an outdoor dining destination both during and long after the pandemic. She added that a mid-summer opening date was originally targeted, but that was extended due primarily to the effects of the coronavirus on supply chains and logistics.
“I think it will be a very exciting spot during the summer next year,” Grato said. “But we do hope some people enjoy it this fall before the weather has us close it for the season.”
The alley entrances are decorated with Art Dumpsters; two artists from Gallery Calapooia and two from the Crow’s Foot Gallery are currently displayed. They were awarded $500 for their artwork. Strands of lights recently went up overhead, and Grato said additional art elements will also be added.
“I think it’s a great idea,” Johnson said. “I think it’s going to be something that drives business downtown. It also increases capacity for the restaurants.”
The mayor added that he hopes restaurants will take advantage of the location and point customers to it. He thinks it will catch on, and will be especially beneficial once big events start happening again and extra space is at a premium. He said increasing tourism and outdoor opportunities benefits local businesses.
Johnson applauded the efforts of the downtown association and the visitors association, calling the city’s relationship with the organizations essential in part because it doesn’t have a marketing department. Albany relies on local promoters to keep it on the map.
“If we invest in their success we’re going to have more events, more people visiting the city of Albany,” Johnson said. “I wholeheartedly believe that a strong marketing organization, in good times and bad times, will help us prosper.”
Cody Mann covers the cities of Albany and Lebanon. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net.