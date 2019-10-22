A prominent former Albany accountant was accused of financial crimes in Linn County Circuit Court last week.
Richard Dale Perdue, best known as Dick Perdue, 64, of Albany, was charged with three counts of first-degree aggravated theft and one count of first-degree theft on Oct. 16.
The victim listed on court paperwork is his former accounting firm, now known as Koontz, Blasquez & Associates. The firm was previously named Koontz, Perdue, Blasquez & Co.
The charging document indicates that Perdue allegedly stole at least $31,000 from the company.
First-degree aggravated theft is charged when the value of the item or items stolen is $10,000 or more. First-degree theft is charged with the theft is of $1,000 value or more.
The Albany Police Department investigated the case.
Perdue's next hearing is scheduled for Nov. 18.
Perdue is well-known in the community, and has been involved with the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce and other organizations.
According to Perdue’s Facebook page, he retired in 2018.
Perdue could not be contacted on Tuesday afternoon.
His retained defense attorney, Randall Snow, declined to comment about the case on Tuesday afternoon.
A message left with Debra Blasquez, shareholder and partner with Koontz, Blasquez & Associates, was not returned on Tuesday afternoon.
Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net.
