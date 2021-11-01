Airway Road in Lebanon to close Tuesday, Nov. 2

Airway Road will be closed to through traffic between Oak Street and Airport Road on Tuesday, Nov. 2, according to a news release from the city. The stretch of road runs alongside the Lebanon State Airport.

During the closure, the city of Lebanon will begin installing the next phase of the Westside Sewer Interceptor. Construction is expected to last four or five months along this portion of Airway Road.

Once construction along Airway Road begins, it will be closed to through traffic with detours in place.

The city said residents and businesses in the impacted area will be afforded reasonable access but should expect short periods of time where access to individual driveways may not be possible. There will also be periodic delays and other related inconveniences.

For continuous updates regarding construction location, please see the city of Lebanon website at https://www.ci.lebanon.or.us/gis. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the Engineering Department at 541-258-4923 or cdc@ci.lebanon.or.us.

“We appreciate your patience and cooperation as we perform the necessary work,” the news release said.

