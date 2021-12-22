Aging heat system behind fire alarm at Lebanon elementary school

As Lebanon Community Schools prepares to float a school facilities maintenance bond measure, a fire alarm triggered by a heating system malfunction may serve to highlight the need.

Lebanon Fire District crews responded to an alarm at around 3:30 p.m. at Green Acres Elementary School on Monday, Dec. 20, according to an agency news release. Seeing smoke coming from the building, the alarm was upgraded and firefighters searched the building, finding two smoky classrooms in the north hallway.

Further investigation revealed a heating system actuator and motor had malfunctioned, causing smoke to accumulate in the two classrooms and surrounding areas. The building was checked out and cleared, according to the fire district. Twenty-two fire district personnel responded with 11 units. No injuries were reported.

There was no actual fire damage, just a lot of smoke, according to Susanne Stefani, school district communications director. She said the damage estimate, though not yet certain, is around $400-$500, mostly for the labor needed to work in the difficult-to-reach area.

“When this happens typically you can smell it start to go, so you can hop on it and fix it right away,” Stefani said. “But of course, since there was no one in the building, that wasn’t the case.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Lebanon Express.

Stefani said the heating system is 15 to 20 years old and has been regularly serviced, but it runs constantly which can lead to occasional issues. The school district’s upcoming bond proposal includes money to renovate the heating and cooling systems in many of its schools, including Green Acres.

A similar problem occurred around seven years ago in the gym at Cascades Elementary School. No damage or injuries were reported in that incident. Cascades heating and cooling system renovations would also be covered in the proposed bond measure.

The school district plans to pursue a bond measure in May. Renovations are needed to improve safety and security at facilities and for maintenance to extend the lives of buildings. The projects aim to bring the facilities up to code and in line with districtwide standards.

A portion of the bond would renovate the Lebanon Community Pool, which is owned by the school district, and add space in school buildings for preschool programs. The district will seek around $20 million from residents, along with $4 million to $8 million in state matching funds.

Property owners with an assessed value of $175,000 – the average home in Lebanon, according to the district – would pay about $50 extra each year in taxes.

The maintenance work would include heating, air conditioning and ventilation upgrades (which are critical during the pandemic and for summer school), fixing roofs, streamlining security, and doing seismic upgrades, such as at the high school gym where students might gather in an emergency.

Superintendent Bo Yates has acknowledged that the $28 million is short of the more than $41 million needed for repairs for the district indicated in a 2019 assessment.

Cody Mann covers the cities of Albany and Lebanon. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.