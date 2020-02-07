After 5 Connection hosts Valentine's event

After 5 Connection will host a dinner with music and a guest speaker at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11 at The Lobby, 661 S. Main Street, Lebanon.
The theme is "Love is in the Air."
The cost is $10; the event cannot process credit cards.
Soloist Jenni Grove will perform. Grove is an accomplished singer and a former chorus director in Lebanon.
The featured speakers will be Russ and Jan Clifford, who will share how their troubled marriage was restored. Russ Clifford will discuss how he quit drinking alcohol and Jan Clifford will speak on hope in relationships and finding the love that lasts.
For reservations, call 541-258-6414 or 541-259-1396, or email NancyPinzino@comcast.net If unable to attend, please cancel your reservation.