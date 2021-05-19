Abby Jernejcic named Oregon Youth of the Year

Abby Jernejcic found the path for her life at the Boys & Girls Club.
She was in middle school and had just moved to Oregon from Ohio when she started dropping by the Boys & Girls Club in Sweet Home. She enjoyed taking part in the Teen Club activities, but her favorite times were when that group didn’t have anything going on and they would be asked to help out with the younger children.
“It taught me how to be helpful, it taught me confidence, it let me grow out of my shell. It was a really great experience,” Jernejcic said. “I loved helping the staff run activities.”
A few years later when Jernejcic was in high school, it was time for her to find a job. She applied at the Sweet Home club and got a job as one of the youth development professionals (YDP). It was a perfect fit.
“This is really what I’m meant to be doing,” Jernejcic said.
This fall, she is returning to Ohio as a student. She plans to attend Kent State University and major in early childhood education with the goal of becoming a teacher.
But first, she is being recognized for her service within the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Santiam. This winter, she was honored as the local Youth of the Year by the Boys & Girls Club.
Jernejcic then competed with honorees from around the state for recognition as the Oregon Youth of the Year. Jernejcic won that award and the $2,500 scholarship that comes with it. She also received a total of $600 in scholarships for her victory at the local level.
Jernejcic’s state victory was celebrated on Wednesday with a reception attended by the leadership of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Santiam and other civic leaders, including Lebanon school board chairman Tom Oliver.
Tyler Reece, the director of programs for the Santiam clubs, served as Jernejcic’s coach for the state competition.
“She did really well. A lot of hours and a lot of hard work,” Reece said. ““She is remarkable, really great.”
For the state competition, Jernejcic had to write three essays and present a 3-minute speech.
Ordinarily this event would have been held in Portland, but due to COVID-19, the competition was all done online.
Reece said this presented a different set of challenges as Jernejcic had to film a speech instead of presenting it live. A filmed speech might sound easier, but creating a quality video took a lot of work by Jernejcic, he said.
In their speech and essays each competitor was asked to describe their own club experiences and their ideas on how the club can continue to adapt in the future. This was an easy topic for Jernejcic because she is a true believer in the value of the Boys & Girls Clubs.
“It taught me so much. It really made me a better person,” she said.
But she had no expectation that she might win the state competition.
“I’m proud of the speech I’ve done and I felt pretty confident, but there were so many others,” Jernejcic said.
She is not the first statewide winner from the Santiam clubs, but it has been a long time since there was a local winner.
“I believe years ago, before my time, there was one,” Reece said. “It’s been many years.”