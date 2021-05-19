Abby Jernejcic named Oregon Youth of the Year

Abby Jernejcic found the path for her life at the Boys & Girls Club.

She was in middle school and had just moved to Oregon from Ohio when she started dropping by the Boys & Girls Club in Sweet Home. She enjoyed taking part in the Teen Club activities, but her favorite times were when that group didn’t have anything going on and they would be asked to help out with the younger children.

“It taught me how to be helpful, it taught me confidence, it let me grow out of my shell. It was a really great experience,” Jernejcic said. “I loved helping the staff run activities.”

A few years later when Jernejcic was in high school, it was time for her to find a job. She applied at the Sweet Home club and got a job as one of the youth development professionals (YDP). It was a perfect fit.

“This is really what I’m meant to be doing,” Jernejcic said.

This fall, she is returning to Ohio as a student. She plans to attend Kent State University and major in early childhood education with the goal of becoming a teacher.

But first, she is being recognized for her service within the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Santiam. This winter, she was honored as the local Youth of the Year by the Boys & Girls Club.