AARP TaxAide Program will have limited sites

The Lebanon Senior Center, Corvallis Elks, Corvallis Library, Albany Library and Albany Senior Center Tax-Aide sites will not open for the 2020 tax season.

The decision not to open was made based on health data trends. Linn and Benton Counties are still in the “Extreme” category of COVID-19. Local coordinators made these decisions based on the guidelines for those facilities and the AARP Foundation.

The program will be offered at a limited number of locations in the mid-valley. Philomath is offering AARP TaxAide Preparation at Philomath City Hall, 980 Applegate Street. The site will open February 12. Philomath TaxAide is following all “Personal Protective Protocols” as defined by the CDC and AARP Foundation. The program has permission from the Philomath City Council to use that facility. Call 541-602-5829 for appointments.

The Corvallis Community Center (formerly the Corvallis Senior Center) plans to open March 1 if COCIS-19 moves down to the "High" category. As long as Benton County is in the "Extreme" range, the Corvallis Community Center will not open.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is offering online options to assist taxpayers affected by the suspension of in-person services: