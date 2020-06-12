AARP Tax-Aide canceled for year
AARP Tax-Aide canceled for year

Although income tax filing deadlines have been extended to July 15 due to the pandemic, AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will not reopen this year in Linn and Benton counties.

The program, which provides free, in-person service to taxpayers of all ages and backgrounds, with no AARP membership required, is scheduled to resume in early 2021 in anticipation of next year's tax season.

Further information is available at 1-888-687-2277 or www.aarp.org/taxaide.

