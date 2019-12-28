For the full text of the self-evaluation and staff evaluation of the mayor and councilors please see this story at the website.

WHAT THEY SAID

“We need to create a culture that when things go well and they don’t go well that we can have a constructive conversation about it.”

--Mark Shepard, city manager

“We were pretty hard on ourselves. We have five councilor positions turno ver. We’ve had a lot of leaving and a lot of learning.”

--Andrew Struthers, Ward 9

“A year ago we were a young team. The evaluation process is a snapshot at a time in which we were still evolving.”

--Ed Junkins, Ward 8

“What I’m seeing is not reflected in this document. Things have gotten better. We’re in a better space now. Kudos to everyone for helping make things better.”

--Paul Shaffer, Ward 7