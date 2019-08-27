Former Albany resident, Andrea Barnhurst began losing her eyesight when she was just 15 years old. By the time she was 22, the eyesight in her left eye was virtually gone. While some blurry vision remains, by 2006, the current Tangent resident was considered legally blind.
Fast forward to 2019 and, thanks to Bali, her guide dog, Andrea is able to go virtually wherever she wants or needs to go. “Bali and I were paired on July 3, 2017 and graduated on July 15, 2017 as a working guide team.”
Before Bali came into her life, Andrea used a cane, which she now says she doesn’t like. In order to get a guide dog, she had to be cane-trained, which occurred in early 2012 and included orientation and mobility training. In that time, she also learned to read Braille.
Someone suggested she consider getting a guide dog. “I didn’t know anything about guide dogs,” Andrea said as she held Bali’s leash.
Andrea spent two weeks of intense training at the Guide Dogs for the Blind campus in Boring, Oregon, working daily with Bali. The training went from 7 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. daily. Before being paired with Bali on the second day of training, an instructor worked with Andrea noting things such as how fast she walked.
Once Bali and Andrea were paired, the two became inseparable. “This is where I was taught how to be a guide dog user, and she was taught about me. This is also where you grow your bond with each other,” Andrea said.
Bali is a purebred Labrador. She was born and bred to be a guide dog. Puppy raisers take on responsibility of the puppies when they turn 8 weeks old, teaching them general obedience and how to act in public and around other dogs and people. At 18 months, the dogs move on to the Boring campus to begin their guide dog training in earnest.
One thing Andrea noted was that a person doesn’t need to be completely blind to get a guide dog. “Just because I have some usable vision and use my phone and take pictures, doesn't mean I don't need her for my everyday travels.”
Guide dogs are not forced to work. “When they don’t want to work anymore, they will retire.” And, when they are off harness, they are just normal dogs. “Bali is very much loved and she loves to play with toys and run around.”
When Bali is working, (or, in other words, in harness), there is proper etiquette that people need to follow. First and foremost, do not distract, touch or talk to Bali, even if she is simply sitting or lying next to Andrea. “If you come up to a guide dog team who is stopped or sitting, it is also appropriate to talk with the visually impaired person first and not the guide dog.” It is also never appropriate to grab the guide dog or give them food. “Never grab the harness,” Andrea said.
There are some places Andrea doesn’t take Bali. “These might include zoos, indoor concerts, events that might not be safe for a guide, or if it is just too hot for the guide to be out in public.”
Bali and Andrea just celebrated their second year as a working guide dog team. Here’s to many more years together!
