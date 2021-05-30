A Memorial Day look back on Vietnam

Randy Martinak, the president of the association, does research into the names represented out there. Every year, he tries to focus on particular conflicts. He’s already completed research assignments for both World Wars, Korea, and the Persian Gulf, but this year he’s focused on Vietnam.

“It has become a once-a-year quest for me, and it has led to meeting some very wonderful people,” Martinak said. “People, some of whom were those closest to the person who died, many who are one or two generations beyond the time of the loss.”

As a Vietnam vet himself, Martinak has a direct tie to the same wartime factors that claimed the lives of 41 men from Linn County and 21 from Benton County. Martinak was stationed in Vietnam three times during the war, the first as part of a naval support regiment in Danang Province from 1966-67, the second time as a parts excavator from 1967-68 and the final time in 1969 as part of a Navy construction regiment that was stationed in Japan but did work in Vietnam.

A lot of the records for those who served in Vietnam can be found at the website called The Virtual Wall, an extension of the memorial in Washington D.C. that honors those who died in the conflict.

Records difficulties