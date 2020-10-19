Ross Sprenger, left, and Wes Pugh pull a train load of preschool children down the 24-inch track on his "Calapooia & Southern" railroad that circles his Shedd area farm.
Mark Ylen, Mid-Valley Media (File 2000)
Postal Clerk Ken Kindred unloads voter pamphlets to mail carrier Jennifer Mendiola at the Albany Post Office.
Mark Ylen, Mid-Valley Media (File 2000)
Karah McKay, 2, and sister Amanda McKay, 6, of Albany, wander through the pumpkins.
Mark Ylen, Mid-Valley Media (File 2000)
Ed Horinek greets Scio sophomore Bryce Peery as he leaves the field prior to the start of the first game at Newcomb Stadium.
Mark Ylen, Mid-Valley Media (File 2000)
Four-year-old Jessica Dilbone of Albany gets a lift from Phil and Jewell Stanley while participating in Memory Walk 2000. They were among the dozens of walkers to participate in the fundraiser, which raised money for Alzheimer's research. The one-and-a-half mile walk started at Alterra on Grand Prairie Road and ended at Quails Run at the Mennonite Village.
Amanda Cowan, Mid-Valley Media (file 2000)
Jachary Kistner, 4, from Albany, and Zane Kistner, 5, of Salem, view an O gauge train set.
Mid-Valley Media (File 2000)
West Albany's Staci Bielenberg fights for the ball with South Albany's Kendall Taylor.
October 2000 in Linn County involved pumpkins, big and small, as well as elections issues including voter pamphlets being mailed at the post office.
We documented a train built and run by a farmer in Shedd, the Fish food drive and a memory walk at the Mennonite Home.
Today we feature photos from the Democrat-Herald archives taken in October 2000. Earlier this month we featured photos from the same month taken by staff at the Gazette-Times.
Issac leads his horse Kasey back to his stall during a horse therapy class at the Children's Farm Home last week. The class at the Corvallis psychiatric treatment facility teaches kids how to care for and ride horses.
Jack Pantry from Portland works on a O scale train car during The Great Northwest Model Train Show & Swap Meet at the Linn County Fairgrounds Saturday afternoon. 320 vender tables representing 7 states with 9 operating train track layouts from clubs and individuals make up the show.
Cortney Menor (center), 8, checks out her loot with Trevor Denley, 5, in front of Two Rivers Market Saturday afternoon during a round of trick-or-treating at downtown businesses. In addition, kids ranging in age from preschool to 12 got a chance to show off their original Halloween costumes in a costume contest.
Green Acres School aid Zelda Uhden from Lebanon helps Stevie Mendoza with his pumpkins at Grandpa's U-pick Pumpkin Patch Monday afternoon. Students from Shirly Badge's Basic Skills class took home Indian corn and pumpkins.
West Albany head custodian Carl Smith holds a "five" over the scoreboard during the civil war soccer game against south while Barbara Lowder keeps score. Smith made the pole with a "five" on one side and a "six" on the other because a technical glitch in the scoreboard controls counts up between 7 and 4. The scoreboard controls malfunctioned earlier in the season but when it was sent to Portland for repairs it came back still counting down 876784321. Smith said the controls will be sent back up once the season is over.
Albany Police officer Jerry Morris uses the public address system in his car to evacuate residents in the Oak Park Terrace neighborhood after a fire caused a chlorine plume to leak from the Ormet Plant in Albany, Ore. Wednesday Oct. 4, 2000.
Tanner Duke, 4, left and Blaine Ernst, 4, enjoy a snack break in an oak grove park setting at the turn around point of the ride. The two children were among 16 Linn Benton Community College/Central Linn Preschool students to ride with parents and chaperones on the ride around the Sprenger farm.
Amanda Cowan, Mid-Valley Media (file 2000)
Karah McKay, 2, and sister Amanda McKay, 6, of Albany, wander through the pumpkins.
Mark Ylen, Mid-Valley Media (File 2000)
Postal Clerk Ken Kindred unloads voter pamphlets to mail carrier Jennifer Mendiola at the Albany Post Office.
Mark Ylen, Mid-Valley Media (File 2000)
Crescent Valley senior Katie McAlexander hits through the block of Danielle Bielenberg, 9, and Jamie Keesee, 7.
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media (File 2000)
Oregon State running back Patrick McCall attempts to break through the tackle of Stanford's Ruben Carter
David Patton Mid-Valley Media (File 2000)
Dave Sims fashioned the miniature house to cover a hole in the base of a oak tree in his front lawn.
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media (File 2000)
Politician Kelly Wirth talks with Linn Benton Community College sophomore Theresa Champ, 21, after hour long forum.
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media (File 2000)
Constructions begins for the expansion of Target's Tangent facility.
Brian Bubak Mid-Valley Media (File 2000)
Jim Bryant an inventory specialist Wilco Farmers Co-op weighs a pumpkin.
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media (File 2000)
Tim Stutzman watches his 545 pound pumpkin loaded off his truck to be weighed.
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media (File 2000)
McKae Routhier, 11, reacts while playing a game in math class. Routhier is a member of the Beta group at the school, which includes children ages 9-11.
Amanda Cowan Mid-Valley Media (File 2000)
Ed Horinek greets Scio sophomore Bryce Peery as he leaves the field prior to the start of the first game at Newcomb Stadium.
Mark Ylen, Mid-Valley Media (File 2000)
Children play on new playground equipment during the opening of Gibson Hiil Park in North Albany.
Mid-Valley Media (File 2000)
The new Talgo train arrives in Albany on it tripe from Eugene to Portland.
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media (File 2000)
Karl Maasdam Mid-Valley Media (File 2000)
Albany's Ben Jablonski takes a shot on goal in Albany's 9 to 7 win over Sheldon.
Mid-Valley Media (File 2000)
A single vehicle drives off the ferry on the Buena Vista side marking the fourth paying customer for the morning.
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media (File 2000)
JoAn Montgomery escorts her mother Ashwood Court resident Helen Roberts through a lounge area at the new Mennonite Village residential area.
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media (File 2000)
Mennonite Home's Jean Dykast talks with community residents Ivy and Norman Wates and Ivy's sisters Audrey Beard, right, and Bernice Jones foreground who were visiting from Toronto Canada.
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media (File 2000)
Randy Turner President of Pacific Cast Technologies stands on the site of the expansion.
Brian Bubak Mid-Valley Media (File 2000)
Mid-Valley Media (File 2000)
Jim Scofield (right) of Albany holds his baby, six month old Eelyssa, while participating in a show of support for negotiators Saturday morning at Waverly Park with dozens of other protestors.
Amanda Cowan Mid-Valley Media (File 2000)
Bill Sizemore discusses the news of the day with his partner, J.D. Fort, during his radio show.
Amanda Cowan Mid-Valley Media (File 2000)
11-year-old Crystal Mendoza of Calapooia Middle School clears away brush in a yard in northwest Albany Saturday morning as a part of Make A Difference Day.
Amanda Cowan Mid-Valley Media (File 2000)
Amanda Cowan Mid-Valley Media (File 2000)
Four-year-old Caleb Reed skates for the first time with the help of his mother Cindy Reed from Albany right and family friend Karina Colyar age 13 from Albany.
Mid-Valley Media (File 2000)
Jachary Kistner age 4 from Albany, left, with cousin Zane Kistner 5 from Salem look at a G gauge train.
Mid-Valley Media (File 2000)
Jessica Curtis age 5 from Albany carries her pumpkin with her mother Jennifer Curtis at Grandpa's U-pick Pumpkin Patch.
Mid-Valley Media (File 2000)
Mid-Valley Media (File 2000)
Greenacres student Joshua Hodson carries his pumpkin.
Mid-Valley Media (File 2000)
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media (File 2000)
Kylee McGill, 9, watches her teacher help string her kite.
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media (File 2000)
From left Under Sheriff Dave Severns Deputy Dale Boring and Sheriff Dave Burright take the Sheriff office's new 21-foot North River boat up the Willamette River.
David Patton Mid-Valley Media (File 2000)
Sarah Barham and Marvin Valle both 10, share a laugh after sailing their boats in the pond behind Periwinkle Elementary School Friday afternoon.
Mid-Valley Media (File 2000)
Shannon O'Leary with her new dog Myia at her apartment.
Mid-Valley Media (File 2000)
Albany Democrat-Herald editor Hasso Hering looks at the remains of the concrete approach to a footbridge that connected Bryant Park with Monteith Park.
David Patton Mid-Valley Media (File 2000)
Deputy Dale Boring operates the new boat with Sheriff Dave Burright take the Sheriff's departments new 21-footNorth River boat up the Willamette River Thursday afternoon.
David Patton Mid-Valley Media (File 2000)
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media (File 2000)
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media (File 2000)
Randy Turner President of Pacific Cast Technologies stands on the site of the expansion.
Brian Bubak Mid-Valley Media (File 2000)
JoAn Montgomery escorts her mother Ashwood Court resident Helen Roberts through a lounge area at the new Mennonite Village residental area.
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media (File 2000)
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media (File 2000)
The opening of Ashwood Court
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media (File 2000)
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media (File 2000)
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media (File 2000)
The Buena Vista Ferry carries a car towards the west bank of the Willamette River past the area of the river where the gravel bar was dredged.
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media (File 2000)
Mid-Valley Media (File 2000)
Mid-Valley Media (File 2000)
Mid-Valley Media (File 2000)
Jay Minyard coaches the South Albany Rebels.
Mid-Valley Media (File 2000)
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media (File 2000)
Mid-Valley Media (File 2000)
David Patton Mid-Valley Media (File 2000)
Mid-Valley Media (File 2000)
Amanda Cowan Mid-Valley Media (File 2000)
After being doused, a wet Jay Minyard watches the final scoring attempt by McNary fail during the Rebels shutout of the Celtics.
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media (File 2000)
Mark Ylen, Mid-Valley Media (File 2000)
South Albany goalie Jessica Kennedy saves a shot by West Albany's Desirae Tarr, 16, with the help of Kennedy's teammate Julia Wade and in front of Bulldog's Lidera Abrams.
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media (File 2000)
Smart Reader Volunteer Darcey Miller from Halsey reads with AJ Bellon age 6 from Brownsville in the library at Central Linn Elementary Tuesday afternoon.
David Patton Mid-Valley Media (File 2000)
Dave Kuntz of Albany is the owner of Albany Skateway, which opened its new location Friday night.