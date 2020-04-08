A life of service: Veteran Paul Wilson dies at age 91 of COVID-19

In his later years, Paul Wilson made it a habit to visit friends and acquaintances who had been hospitalized.

Robert Wilson, Paul Wilson's son, remembers speaking to his father about those visits.

“If he knew anybody, family or friend, who was in the hospital or any sort of nursing care facility … he would visit them religiously pretty much every day while they were there until they got out. It was kind of fun to hear him tell these stories. He felt like part of his job was to go visit with everybody and try to cheer them up," Robert Wilson said in a phone interview from his Seattle home.

It was very difficult for Robert Wilson to accept that in his father's final days, he was not able to visit him. Paul Wilson died Sunday, March 29, at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans' Home in Lebanon at the age of 91 after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

"It was frightening," Robert Wilson said of the positive test for the new coronavirus. "It was particularly hard because there was no way to go visit him."

It meant a great deal to the younger Wilson that Ed and Leigh Bock continued to visit the veterans' home, even when all they could do was hold signs and engage in conversation through the window.

The elder Wilson, who served in the United States Navy as a mechanic from 1948 to 1957, was recruited by Ed Bock to take a trip to Washington, D.C. with the South Willamette Valley Honor Flight program in the fall of 2016.

“It turned out to be … one of the greatest trips of his life," Wilson said.