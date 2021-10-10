A guide to some of the best mid-Willamette Valley pumpkin patches

Fall is upon us, and seasonal farms are sprinkled throughout the mid-Willamette Valley like pumpkins in a patch. Here are some local farms to check out this spooky season for all things fresh produce, corn maze, cider and fun.
GreenGable
Located at 24689 Grange Hall Road in Philomath, GreenGable is home to nearly 200 pumpkin and winter squash varieties. Viesia and Demetri Balint have been growing flowers there since the early 1990s, and they started up this pumpkin patch in 2002.
Viesia Balint said that all of the pumpkin and squash varieties are edible, although some might be better for animals than for humans. It all depends on the fiber and sugar content, and each continent grows their own variety.
“Australia has kangaroos, we have buffaloes,” she said. “It’s the same with pumpkins.”
Oregon even has its own variety of pumpkin called Sweet Meat. The squash, which is blue/grey on the outside with golden flesh on the inside, adds a sweet and dry flavor to pies and soups.
Greengable started its season on Sept. 17 this year, which is earlier than other farms in the area. Balint said this is because the farm has a large following from people who like to decorate their porches with gourds and corn stalks well before October.
In addition to the pumpkin patch, GreenGable has a corn maze with a scavenger hunt, a Cinderella’s carriage for photos and a petting zoo on Oct. 23 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.
The pumpkin patch is open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Kenagy Family Farm
Located at 1650 North Nebergall Loop NE in Albany, this family-owned pumpkin patch is run by Peter Kenagy, his wife Tina Springer and Raven the dog.
The patch opened Sept. 24, and Springer said it’s been fairly quiet, as the farms with entertainment and games tend to get more visitors. Kenagy is a plain and simple pumpkin patch, with decorative corn, corn stalks, winter squash and pumpkins.
“We are a great place for people looking for a calmer, more chill pumpkin patch experience,” Springer said.
The pumpkin patch serves as a fundraiser, with half of the proceeds going to ABC House and the other half to Jackson Street Youth Services.
Kenagy Family Farm is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until dusk. The farm can be a little difficult to find, so once you get off the highway, follow the line of pumpkins to the patch.
Grandpa’s Fresh Market
Located at 36483 Hwy 226 in Albany, Grandpa’s pumpkin patch has pumpkins, melons, gourds, straw bales and corn stalk bundles. There is also a hay ride on weekends.
Before or after browsing the pumpkin patch, visitors can go inside a gift shop and shop for various trinkets as well as fall decorations, candles, jams, honey, tomatoes, peppers and corn.
The farm fresh jams and syrup come in strawberry, loganberry, marionberry, peach, boysenberrry, tayberry and pie cherry.
The Melon Shack
Located at NE Garden Ave at NE Highway 20 just outside of Corvallis, the quirky signage of The Melon Shack entices drivers to pull over and explore the pumpkin patch and haunted corn maze.
Activities at The Melon Shack include train and hay rides, a super slide, hay fort, pumpkin patch and daytime corn maze. From 7:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. on weekends, the day maze turns spooky with haunted tunnels and frights around the corners.
Haunted corn maze tickets are $14 per person on Friday and Saturday, and $10 per person on Sunday.
In addition to Halloween activities, The Melon Shack offers apple cider, pie pumpkins, various types of squash, hazelnuts and corn stalks.
Davis Family Farm
Located at 4380 NE Highway 20 in Corvallis, Davis Family Farm specializes in hanging baskets, fresh strawberries, tomatoes, cucumbers and other fresh produce.
Throughout October, the family-owned farm offers hay rides, a corn maze, a hay pyramid, cider and donuts, apples and decorative pumpkins.
A hay ride activity bracelet costs $5 per person. The farm is open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. every day in October.
Bose Family Farm
Located at 35765 Cyrus Road NE in Albany, the U-pick pumpkin patch and corn maze will be open through all ofh October from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.
This year’s corn maze is shaped like the big, bad wolf. There’s a $5 admission fee for those age five and up. The U-pick pumpkin patch has more than 30 varieties, ranging in size from tiny to jumbo.
Winter squash, corn stalks, ornamental flint corn and wheat bundles will be available for fall decorators looking to spruce up their porches.
Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.