A festival of lights: Lebanon homes and business share the Christmas spirit

Dala Johnson is not going to let COVID-19 spoil Christmas.

So even though the annual Twilight Parade could not be held this year, there are still several activities families can enjoy in Lebanon.

One of these activities is a tour of local homes and businesses which participated in a holiday lights contest this weekend. Johnson was joined by Cindy Kerby of Gateway Imprints and the Willamette VDub Club as they judged the 15 entries.

Dave Workman won Best Use of Lights at his home at 620 W. Grant Street. Workman said he has decorated his home for Christmas for the past 30 years and the display keeps growing.

"I need a bigger yard. I have a little Christmas problem, obviously," Workman joked as the parade of Volkswagens made its way past his home Friday night. "I put them up earlier than I usually do just because I think the world needed it."

The Oaks won Best Use of Theme for its presentation of A Whoville Christmas. Lissette and Aaron Hamer-Richardson were recognized as most creative for the display at their home at 33620 Brewster Road.

Willamette VDub Club leader Aaron Hand said his group was happy to support the home tour.

"Dala called and asked," Hand said. "We do this and then the Road Maggot Toy Run, too, which is next Sunday."

In addition to the holiday lights contest, Johnson and the Holidays in the Park committee organized a Zoom call with Santa Claus which attracted about 50 children and their families. Holidays in the Park also held a gingerbread house contest.

While it was not possible to host the Twilight Parade this year, all of the usual lights and Christmas trees are on display at Ralston Park. The public is invited to view the park throughout December.