A deeper look at underlying medical conditions

As the coronavirus outbreak moves forward, on virtually a daily basis we are presented with the phrase “underlying medical conditions.”
The usual context is in conjunction with a fatality from COVID-19, as in “the 74-year Multnomah County man had underlying medical conditions, reported the Oregon Health Authority."
To date, an overwhelming majority of the coronavirus deaths in Oregon have involved individuals with underlying conditions. Does that mean the rest of the state is home free? And what, precisely, is an underlying medical condition? We asked the Oregon Health Authority to define the term. Here is what we received from spokesperson Lauren Wirtis of the OHA’s joint information center:
“Underlying medical conditions mean chronic medical conditions — those that affect a patient’s risk for disease for the duration of his or her life. Examples include serious heart conditions, moderate to severe asthma, chronic lung disease, diabetes, liver or kidney disease, severe obesity, and conditions that weaken the immune system, such as cancer treatment.”
A touch of a cold along with a positive COVID-19 test in a fatality case does not get you an underlying medical condition designation.
Nor does it mean that a young, healthy adult is out of the woods.
“The risk posed by COVID-19 to any individual will vary,” Wirtis said. “In general, the risk of severe illness is much lower in a young adult who does not have underlying medical conditions, but severe illness and deaths have occurred in younger adults.
“In addition, younger people who have COVID-19, including those with mild symptoms, may spread the virus to older adults and others who are at higher risk of severe illness. This is why isolating away from other people if you are sick is important, as well as practicing physical distancing and good hand hygiene at all times.”
Wirtis also said that it is too soon to have any data that would establish whether the COVID-19 or the underlying medical conditions played the dominant role in any fatality.
“Those underlying conditions can make someone more at risk for severe illness from COVID-19,” Wirtis said. “(But) in any given case it’s usually not possible to determine the relative contribution of age, health issues, or other risk factors, but as more research is done this will become clearer at the population level.
“For example," she said, "based on large population studies of people who died and their risk factors, we may eventually be able to say that having a particular condition increases risk of death from COVID-19 by X%, but that would still be an estimate and would vary based on different populations with different demographics, different prevalences of the novel coronavirus, as well as differences among the individuals in a population.”
