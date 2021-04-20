 Skip to main content

800 Moderna doses available in Linn County
800 Moderna doses available in Linn County

Syringes filled with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up site March 18 in the Queens borough of New York. According to results released on Monday, the U.S government’s first look at the real-world use of COVID-19 vaccines found their effectiveness was nearly as robust as it was in controlled studies. 

 MARY ALTAFFER, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Linn County has 800 unclaimed doses of Moderna vaccine available to those who schedule an appointment for Wednesday at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center.

While vaccinations are now open to anyone over the age of 16, the Moderna vaccine can only be administered to those who are at least 18. To schedule an appointment, visit www.linncountyhealth.org to register. For those without internet access, call the Samaritan scheduling line at 855-441-2311.

Once registered, the vaccines will be administered at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center, located 3700 Knox Butte Rd. in Albany.

