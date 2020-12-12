80 new Linn-Benton coronavirus cases announced, 13 state deaths

The state health authority announced the deaths of 13 more Oregonians and 80 new mid-valley cases on Saturday.
Reported cases statewide have hit 92,839 after 1,440 new confirmed or presumptive cases were announced by the Oregon Health Authority. Thirty-seven cases were found in Benton County, while 43 were found in Linn. Benton now has 1,046 cases and eighth deaths. Linn is at 2,050 cases and 27 deaths.
The Oregonian death toll now sits at 1,150 after the passing of:
- a 74-year-old Multnomah County woman at Portland Adventist Medical Center
- a 65-year-old Clackamas County woman at her residence
- a 71-year-old Douglas County woman at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center
- a 68-year-old Jackson County man at Providence Medford Medical Center
- a 77-year-old Lane County woman at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center-RiverBend
- an 86-year-old Lane County woman at her residence
- a 71-year-old Marion County woman at Legacy Silverton Medical Center
- a 96-year-old Marion County woman at her residence
- an 89-year-old Marion County man at his residence
- a 77-year-old Multnomah County man at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center
- a 65-year-old Union County woman at Grande Ronde Hospital
- an 88-year-old Washington County woman at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center
- and a 72-year-old Hood River County woman at a yet-to-be-confirmed location
The other new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases were reported in the following counties, which are listed alphabetically: Baker (2), Clackamas (99), Clatsop (8), Columbia (4), Coos (8), Crook (9), Curry (5), Deschutes (58), Douglas (11), Hood River (21), Jackson (65), Jefferson (24), Josephine (43), Klamath (47), Lake (4), Lane (109), Lincoln (6), Malheur (13), Marion (134), Morrow (5), Multnomah (307), Polk (20), Tillamook (6), Umatilla (36), Union (18), Wallowa (1), Wasco (8), Washington (256), Wheeler (1), Yamhill (32).
Presumptive cases are people without a positive diagnostic test who have COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a laboratory-confirmed case. Presumptive cases make up approximately 5% of the total cases, according to OHA reports.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.