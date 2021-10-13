8 new COVID-19-related deaths in Linn-Benton area

A 76-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on Aug. 24 and died on Sept. 9 at Samaritan Albany General Hospital.

A 67-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive on Aug. 26 and died on Sept. 26 at Samaritan Albany General Hospital.

A 58-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on July 31 and died on Aug. 20 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.

The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed in all cases.

Hospitalizations: As of Wednesday there are 595 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, with 145 in intensive care unit beds, and 81 patients on ventilators. There are 61 available adult ICU beds in the state — a 9% availability. There are 306 available adult non-ICU beds, which is a 7% availability.

The six-county region that includes Linn and Benton counties has eight (10%) adult ICU beds available and 18 (3%) adult non-ICU beds available.