7 more virus deaths in Oregon

Seven more Oregonians have died from the coronavirus, bringing the state’s total to 355, according to Saturday’s report from the Oregon Health Authority.
The deaths included:
• A 74-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive July 21 and died Aug. 5, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
• An 83-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive June 17 and died July 19, in his residence.
• A 47-year-old man in Umatilla County who died July 14 in his residence.
• A 77-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive June 8 and died July 28 at Providence Portland Medical Center.
• An 80-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive July 23 and died Aug. 7.
• An 85-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive Aug. 6 and died the next day.
• A 41-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive Aug. 4 and died the next day.
Individuals in the first four deaths had underlying medical conditions while the other three fatalities still are being evaluated.
The state report also noted 376 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 21,010. Presumptive cases are people without a positive diagnostic test who have COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a laboratory confirmed case.
There were six new Linn County cases, bringing its total to 277, with 10 deaths. Benton County saw five new cases. It’s case total is 169, with six deaths.
The other new cases are in the following counties: Clackamas (23), Clatsop (1), Columbia (3), Coos (1), Crook (4), Curry (1), Deschutes (15), Douglas (2), Hood River (3), Jackson (12), Jefferson (9), Josephine (1), Lane (14), Lincoln (2), Malheur (14), Marion (47), Morrow (6), Multnomah (87), Polk (5), Sherman (2), Umatilla (27), Wasco (8), Washington (56), Yamhill (22).
Multnomah leads the state with 4,849 cases and 94 deaths, followed by Marion with 2,883 and 70 deaths. Multnomah has tested 93,607 individuals, with Lane second at 43,621. Lane, which includes Eugene, has just 579 total cases and three deaths.
