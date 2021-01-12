54 Oregon deaths in latest state virus report

Oregon tied a record with 54 COVID deaths being reported in a single day.
Oregon Health Authority officials said the high number “serves as a reminder that the pandemic continues to pose a threat to our friends, neighbors, co-workers and communities.”
Because of the high volume of deaths the Tuesday OHA report did not identify the county of origin of the fatalities, which the OHA attributed to the high new case counts in November and December
The counting of deaths from death certificates may take time to process, OHA officials said, because they are determined by physicians and then sent to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for further review before the cause of death is ultimately determined. Once this information is confirmed, the information is reported back with a final cause of death to states.
The report also noted 1,203 new confirmed and presumptive cases, which brings the state’s total to 127,780. Linn County experienced 24 new cases for a total of 2,984 cases and 38 deaths. Benton added 16 cases for a total of 1,588 and 12 deaths.
The other new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases were reported in the following counties: Baker (8), Clackamas (98), Clatsop (11), Columbia (1), Coos (9), Crook (19), Curry (8), Deschutes (56), Douglas (21), Gilliam (1), Harney (3), Hood River (11), Jackson (61), Jefferson (19), Josephine (39), Klamath (46), Lake (3), Lane (89), Lincoln (6), Malheur (32), Marion (97), Morrow (4), Multnomah (265), Polk (10), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (53), Union (5), Wasco, (10), Washington (155) and Yamhill (21).
Presumptive cases are people without a positive diagnostic test who have COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a laboratory-confirmed case. Presumptive cases make up about 5% of the total cases, the OHA has said.
In other highlights from the report:
Vaccinations: A total of 10,465 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 115,060 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Linn County has administered 2,812 vaccinations, or 222 per 10,000 residents. Benton County has 2,508 vaccinations, 265 per 10,000.
Hospitalizations: The number of hospitalized patients with the virus is 403, which is six fewer than Monday’s report. There are 93 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is nine more than Monday.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.