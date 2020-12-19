36 more coronavirus deaths in Oregon

The coronavirus has claimed 36 more lives in Oregon, bringing the state’s total to 1,340.
Multnomah County was hit particularly hard, accounting for 18 of the deaths. The county, the state’s most populous, now has nearly 23,000 cases and 365 deaths.
The Oregon Health Authority’s Saturday report also noted 1,542 new and presumptive cases of COVID-129. The state’s total is 101,814.
Linn County had 35 new cases, bringing its total to 2,303 with 31 deaths. Benton County reported 23 new cases. Its total is 1,209, with nine deaths.
The other new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases were in the following counties, which are listed in alphabetical order: Baker (9), Clackamas (109), Clatsop (5), Columbia (12), Coos (16), Crook (10), Curry (7), Deschutes (63), Douglas (24), Gilliam (2), Harney (1), Hood River (24), Jackson (75), Jefferson (26), Josephine (19), Klamath (52), Lake (1), Lane (172), Lincoln (2), Malheur (48), Marion (161), Morrow (7), Multnomah (326), Polk (34), Tillamook (14), Umatilla (48), Union (8), Wasco (18), Washington (148), Yamhill (43).
Presumptive cases are people without a positive diagnostic test who have COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a laboratory-confirmed case. Presumptive cases make up 5% of the total cases, the OHA has said.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 536, which is three fewer than in Friday’s report. There are 104 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is seven fewer than the Friday announcement.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
