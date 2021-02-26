336 new COVID cases, 2 new deaths

In other highlights from the report:

Vaccinations: A total of 30,594 vaccine doses have been added to the state registry. The state total is 911,648 first and second doses out of a total of 1,177,945 that have been delivered across Oregon.

Benton County has administered 15,617 doses or 1,665 per 10,000 residents. Linn has injected 15,547 or 1,228 per 10,000. Nearby counties feature similar numbers: Lane County has issued 51,687 vaccines, or 1,364 per 10,000, Lincoln County is at 7,578 vaccines or 1,570 per 10,000 people.

Hospitalizations: There are 152 individuals hospitalized with COVID in Oregon and just 34 in ICU beds. On Jan. 12, by comparison, 403 individuals were hospitalized and 93 were in intensive care.

Death toll: Multnomah leads Oregon counties with 528 deaths, followed by Marion (285), Washington (212) and Clackamas (175). Wheeler (four), Wallowa (four), Tillamook (two), Gilliam (one), Grant (one) and Sherman (zero) all have less than five.

Only six deaths have occurred in individuals under 30 and only 65 of the 2,206 have been younger than 50.

