31 new COVID cases for Linn, Benton

The Oregon Health Authority reported 339 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 – 31 of those in the mid-Willamette Valley – and five deaths from the illness on Saturday.

Oregon’s pandemic death toll now stands at 2,362.

Linn County added 16 new cases and Benton County 15 in Saturday’s daily COVID-19 update from the OHA.

Linn County now has had 59 COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic and 3,722 cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. Benton County has had 18 deaths and 2,491 instances of the disease since March 2020.

Oregon also announced Saturday that 35,608 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations had been added to the state’s immunization registry.

The state has now administered almost 1.49 million first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

So far, nearly 1.86 million doses of vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

On Saturday, Oregon had 106 hospitalized COVID-19 patients across the state, with 26 in intensive care units. On Friday, there were 115 people hospitalized with the illness with 30 in ICUs.

