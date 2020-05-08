3 more deaths in Oregon; Linn has 100 cases

Oregon has suffered three more fatalities from the coronavirus outbreak, bringing the state’s death toll to 124.
A report issued Friday by the Oregon Health Authority also noted 75 new confirmed and five new presumptive cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
The deaths were a 51-year-old Marion County man, an 80-year-old Marion County woman and a 71-year-old Multnomah County woman. All three fatalities had underlying medical conditions, the OHA report said.
Thirty of the new cases came from Multnomah. There was just one new mid-valley case, from Linn County, bringing Linn’s total to 100 cases, the fifth highest total in the state. There have been seven deaths in Linn, all involving residents of the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon.
There have been five deaths in Benton County, with the OHA reducing one case from the county total because it proved not to be a case. Benton has 43 cases.
The OHA reports shows that seven Oregon deaths have come from individuals younger than 60, with 117 among those 60 and older. A total of 72 deaths involve males and 52 females.
Gilliam, Lake and Wheeler counties have reported zero cases, with just one apiece in Wallowa, Sherman, Harney, Grant, Crook and Baker. Those rural counties are like to re-open first in Oregon, perhaps as early as May 15.
Multnomah continues to have the highest caseload, with 839 cases. Marion is second with 626, Washington (556) is third and Clackamas (250) is fourth. Those four counties have 74.7% of state cases as well as 95 of the 124 deaths, or 76.6 percent.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.