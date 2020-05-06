2020 Lebanon Strawberry Festival Court: Mckenzie Crenshaw

The members of the Lebanon Strawberry Festival court work overtime every spring in anticipation of the annual event.
There five princesses visit schools and youth organizations, make appearances at banquets and in parades and generally serve as ambassadors for the festival.
This year, the schedule has been much different. In the wake of COVID-19, schools are closed and events have been canceled. And now, the Lebanon Strawberry Festival itself has been called off. Organizers first postponed the event and then made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s festival.
But Princess Mckenzie Crenshaw is trying to focus on what the court is still able to do, even though there is now no Lebanon Strawberry Festival to look forward to this year.
She joined fellow court members for a special birthday parade in which they traveled to a young boy’s neighborhood. Crenshaw also stays active reading books to children online.
“It’s still about trying to help the people in our community stay positive through this time,” Crenshaw, 18, said. “Yes, it’s been different than what we would have had, but we are still positive role models. And we’re having some experiences other courts didn’t have.”
Crenshaw knew from a young age that she wanted to try out for the Strawberry Festival court.
“When I was younger, I used to be so inspired by all the girls. I used to look up to them. I knew right away I wanted to be a Strawberry Princess,” Crenshaw said.
That goal was strengthened when her cousin Maddie Norris was selected for the 2017 Lebanon Strawberry Festival Court and was ultimately picked as that year’s queen.
Crenshaw has already graduated from Lebanon High School and is set to attend Chemeketa Community College this fall. She plans to become a firefighter/paramedic and her ultimate goal is to come back to the community and join the Lebanon Fire Department.
“I’ve always loved helping others and giving back to my community. My community has done so much for me so I am excited to be able to come back home and work here and just give back to my community and help others,” Crenshaw said.
During the quarantine, Crenshaw has remained active as President of the Lacomb Livestock 4-H Club. She keeps her pigs on an aunt’s farm and her ducks at her grandmother’s home. Taking care of her animals is one way she can make her life feel normal at this time.
She is hopeful that this year’s Linn County Fair will still be held.
“I hope so. My pig’s ready for it,” Crenshaw said.
