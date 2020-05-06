2020 Lebanon Strawberry Festival Court: Mckenzie Crenshaw

The members of the Lebanon Strawberry Festival court work overtime every spring in anticipation of the annual event.

There five princesses visit schools and youth organizations, make appearances at banquets and in parades and generally serve as ambassadors for the festival.

This year, the schedule has been much different. In the wake of COVID-19, schools are closed and events have been canceled. And now, the Lebanon Strawberry Festival itself has been called off. Organizers first postponed the event and then made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s festival.

But Princess Mckenzie Crenshaw is trying to focus on what the court is still able to do, even though there is now no Lebanon Strawberry Festival to look forward to this year.

She joined fellow court members for a special birthday parade in which they traveled to a young boy’s neighborhood. Crenshaw also stays active reading books to children online.

“It’s still about trying to help the people in our community stay positive through this time,” Crenshaw, 18, said. “Yes, it’s been different than what we would have had, but we are still positive role models. And we’re having some experiences other courts didn’t have.”

Crenshaw knew from a young age that she wanted to try out for the Strawberry Festival court.

“When I was younger, I used to be so inspired by all the girls. I used to look up to them. I knew right away I wanted to be a Strawberry Princess,” Crenshaw said.

That goal was strengthened when her cousin Maddie Norris was selected for the 2017 Lebanon Strawberry Festival Court and was ultimately picked as that year’s queen.