2020 Lebanon Strawberry Festival Court: Hailey Johnson

Among the many events and activities which were canceled in the response to COVID-19 was the high school spring sports season.
As a result, Hailey Johnson did not get to enjoy her senior season with the Lebanon High School squad.
The good news for Johnson is that she will get to continue playing softball in college. She will attend Mount St. Joseph University, a Division III school located in the western suburbs of Cincinnati, Ohio.
Johnson made an official visit to the school in December, but really did not expect to continue her education in the American Midwest. She was leaning toward the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma, Washington, or Lewis & Clark College in Portland.
The trip changed her mind.
“The coaches were amazing. The school was awesome. It was just the perfect fit for me,” Johnson said.
She expects to return to the West Coast after she finishes her education, but is excited about the opportunity to experience a different part of the country.
“All the states are really close together. I’m looking forward to exploring the Midwest and East Coast. I can always come back to the West Coast,” Johnson said, noting that Cincinnati sits just across the Ohio River from Kentucky.
She plans to major in early childhood education with the goal of becoming a kindergarten teacher. This is not a career Johnson would have expected to choose a couple of years ago.
Her plans were changed by her experience as a cadet teacher. Johnson assisted in a kindergarten classroom at Green Acres Elementary, going there every school day except Wednesdays.
“That was probably my favorite thing to do,” Johnson said. “I got into the classroom, the kids were amazing. I realized not all kids have a positive role model. I wanted to continue doing that because I wanted to be a positive role model for those kids.”
Johnson said she struggled in early elementary school. That changed when she connected with one particular teacher, who helped her get back on the right track.
Participating in the cadet teacher program helped Johnson realize she would like to be able to fill that role for other students.
“I want them to want to come to school and have a good atmosphere to be in,” Johnson said.
She knew from an early age that she wanted to serve as a princess in the Lebanon Strawberry Festival court. She remembers going to the festival every summer with family members who would visit from out of state.
“I always wanted to be a Strawberry Princess. I thought it was a great opportunity to be a role model for kids and to help the community,” Johnson said.
Unfortunately, the social distancing requirements that have been imposed have greatly reduced the opportunities for the court to represent the festival. For Johnson, the highlight of her tenure so far was taking part in Lebanon’s annual Holidays in the Park Twilight Parade.
Even though her court schedule has been restricted, Johnson has no problem staying busy during the quarantine. She is already taking part in workouts with her college teammates.
“My college team does Zoom workouts three times a week and the coaches work out with us, which is really cool,” Johnson said.
She is hopeful her club team can begin practicing soon and she is keeping her arm in shape by meeting up with a friend who is a catcher for regular pitching sessions.
In addition, she got a job at the Amazon warehouse in Salem. Johnson is working full time and getting regular overtime.
“We get a lot of boxes and we walk around, so I feel like that’s keeping me in shape, as well,” Johnson said.
