2020 Lebanon Strawberry Festival Court: Hailey Johnson

Among the many events and activities which were canceled in the response to COVID-19 was the high school spring sports season.

As a result, Hailey Johnson did not get to enjoy her senior season with the Lebanon High School squad.

The good news for Johnson is that she will get to continue playing softball in college. She will attend Mount St. Joseph University, a Division III school located in the western suburbs of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Johnson made an official visit to the school in December, but really did not expect to continue her education in the American Midwest. She was leaning toward the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma, Washington, or Lewis & Clark College in Portland.

The trip changed her mind.

“The coaches were amazing. The school was awesome. It was just the perfect fit for me,” Johnson said.

She expects to return to the West Coast after she finishes her education, but is excited about the opportunity to experience a different part of the country.

“All the states are really close together. I’m looking forward to exploring the Midwest and East Coast. I can always come back to the West Coast,” Johnson said, noting that Cincinnati sits just across the Ohio River from Kentucky.

She plans to major in early childhood education with the goal of becoming a kindergarten teacher. This is not a career Johnson would have expected to choose a couple of years ago.

Her plans were changed by her experience as a cadet teacher. Johnson assisted in a kindergarten classroom at Green Acres Elementary, going there every school day except Wednesdays.