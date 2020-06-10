2020 Lebanon Strawberry Festival Court: Endya Robinson

The outbreak of COVID-19 put a serious dent in Endya Robinson’s plans for her senior year at Lebanon High School.

During each of her previous three years, Robinson and a group of her friends had taken a culinary arts class with teacher Marcia Hara.

“It was my favorite class by far. It’s a different culinary class every year,” Robinson said.

As freshmen, the one-semester class was an introduction to foods and cooking. In her sophomore year, the class became more hands-on as students worked in the kitchen.

During her junior year, the class extended over two semesters and was focused on baking. Her best memory is of the gingerbread she baked at Christmas.

“It didn’t turn out so well,” Robinson said with a laugh. “But it’s a memory we all have. ‘Remember that gingerbread?’”

For her senior year, the class was scheduled for second semester with a focus on foods from around the world. Before school was suspended they sampled recipes from China, Japan and New Orleans.

Robinson made beignets. Her first batch was overcooked, she said, but the second batch was perfect.

“That was a big downer that we didn’t get to spend it all together,” Robinson said of the disruption to classes which began in early March and extended through the end of the school year.

Robinson, the daughter of Fawn and Phil Robinson, has always lived in Lebanon.

“I’ve lived in the same house my whole life,” Robinson said.

She is hopeful that the COVID-19 restrictions will be relaxed enough that she will be able to move on campus this fall at Oregon State University. She plans to major in accounting.