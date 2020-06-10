2020 Lebanon Strawberry Festival Court: Endya Robinson

The outbreak of COVID-19 put a serious dent in Endya Robinson’s plans for her senior year at Lebanon High School.
During each of her previous three years, Robinson and a group of her friends had taken a culinary arts class with teacher Marcia Hara.
“It was my favorite class by far. It’s a different culinary class every year,” Robinson said.
As freshmen, the one-semester class was an introduction to foods and cooking. In her sophomore year, the class became more hands-on as students worked in the kitchen.
During her junior year, the class extended over two semesters and was focused on baking. Her best memory is of the gingerbread she baked at Christmas.
“It didn’t turn out so well,” Robinson said with a laugh. “But it’s a memory we all have. ‘Remember that gingerbread?’”
For her senior year, the class was scheduled for second semester with a focus on foods from around the world. Before school was suspended they sampled recipes from China, Japan and New Orleans.
Robinson made beignets. Her first batch was overcooked, she said, but the second batch was perfect.
“That was a big downer that we didn’t get to spend it all together,” Robinson said of the disruption to classes which began in early March and extended through the end of the school year.
Robinson, the daughter of Fawn and Phil Robinson, has always lived in Lebanon.
“I’ve lived in the same house my whole life,” Robinson said.
She is hopeful that the COVID-19 restrictions will be relaxed enough that she will be able to move on campus this fall at Oregon State University. She plans to major in accounting.
Choosing a major was not difficult.
“My grandpa (Bill Rauch) is a CPA here in town. I’ve just always grown up around it and it seemed cool. Plus, I really enjoy doing math,” Robinson said.
Growing up in Lebanon, Robinson was drawn to become a member of the Lebanon Strawberry Festival court at an early age.
“I remember when I was a kid, seeing the princesses come to the school and handing out their little cards and sitting with us at lunch and I was like ‘I want to do that,’” Robinson said.
But when it came time to try out for the court, she was anxious.
“At first, I wasn’t sure, but my mom said ‘You should do it, put yourself out there.’” Robinson said. “This is a good way to meet everyone in a short amount of time.”
Robinson has enjoyed her experience in this unusual year for the court. She would have preferred a more normal schedule of events, but knows that everyone did the best they could in a difficult situation.
“I definitely enjoyed it. COVID has definitely put a chip in everything,” Robinson said.
She particularly enjoyed taping Facebook videos in which she responded to questions from the community about her interests.
“It’s nice, because it feels like I’m connecting with the community even though I’m never leaving my room,” Robinson said.
