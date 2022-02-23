2 mid-valley deaths included in daily COVID report

Oregon Health Authority gave details Wednesday, Feb. 23 on two recently reported local COVID-19 deaths.

The report came as the omicron variant-inspired surge continues to show it is petering out, with caseloads and hospitalizations declining. Deaths, however, have yet to follow the trend.

An 83-year-old Linn County man tested positive Jan. 11 and died Jan. 14 at home. And a 70-year-old Benton County man tested positive Dec. 23 and died Jan. 17 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Both men had underlying conditions.

They were part of the numbers included in Tuesday's report. On Wednesday, OHA announced 35 more COVID-19-related deaths, pushing the state’s death toll to 6,519 since the pandemic began. Additionally, 1,160 new confirmed and presumptive cases were logged, bringing the state total to 690,481.

Linn County on Wednesday added 38 virus cases for a total of 25,783. Benton County had 19 new cases, bringing its total to 14,643. The COVID-19 death toll stands at 229 in Linn County and 61 in Benton County.

Among the last states to unmask, Oregon is slated to end its indoor mask mandate by March 31, or sooner if COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state drop to 400 or fewer, which is projected to happen around the end of March. The federal mask mandate for public transportation expires after March 18.

Hospitalizations: As of Wednesday, there were 579 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, 18 fewer than the prior report, and 110 are occupying intensive care unit beds, one more than previous data. Fifty-three patients were on ventilators, according to OHA statistics.

Ninety-three of 672 adult ICU beds in the state are unoccupied, a 14% availability rate, and 304 of 4,352, 7%, adult non-ICU beds are available. Staffing limitations are not captured in OHA data and may further limit bed capacity. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day or lengths of hospital stays.

The region that includes Linn, Benton, Marion, Polk, Lincoln and Yamhill counties has 15 adult ICU beds available (8%) and 15 adult non-ICU beds available (2%).

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Vaccinations: OHA reported 5,564 new doses of coronavirus vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Tuesday. More than 3.1 million people have had at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine and more than 2.8 million people have completed a vaccine series. The seven-day running average is now 4,514 doses per day.

Nationally: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 61,359 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, making the U.S. case total more than 78.3 million. There were 833 new deaths recorded Wednesday, bringing the country’s death total to 932,894, according to the CDC.

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.