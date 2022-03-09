2 local deaths reported by OHA

Oregon Health Authority statistics indicated two local COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday, March 9. One death was reported for Benton County and one for Linn County. Details were not yet available.

The COVID-19 death toll now stands at 237 people in Linn County and 63 in Benton County.

OHA reported 29 new COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 6,800. There were 470 new confirmed and presumptive cases, for a state total of 698,564.

Linn County on Wednesday had 17 new virus cases for a total of 26,224. Benton County added 15 new cases, bringing its total to 14,917.

Hospitalizations: As of Wednesday, there were 270 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, 21 fewer than the day prior, and 55 are occupying intensive care unit beds, five more than the day prior. Twenty-eight patients were on ventilators, according to OHA statistics.

There are 86 available adult ICU beds in the state out of 653, a 13% availability, and 393 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,294, a 9% availability. Staffing limitations are not captured in OHA data and may further limit bed capacity. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day or lengths of hospital stays.

The region that includes Linn, Benton, Marion, Polk, Lincoln and Yamhill counties has seven adult ICU beds available (7%) and 25 adult non-ICU beds available (3%).

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Vaccinations: OHA reported 3,370 new doses of coronavirus vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Wednesday. More than 3.1 million people have had at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine and more than 2.8 million people have completed a coronavirus vaccine series. The seven-day running average is now 2,992 doses per day.

Nationally: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 31,692 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, making the U.S. case total more than 79.1 million. There were 1,692 new deaths recorded Thursday, bringing the country’s death toll to 959,533, according to the CDC.

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.