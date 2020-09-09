13 new cases of COVID for Linn, Benton

The Oregon Health Authority reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 in the mid-Willamette Valley on Wednesday. Eleven of those were in Linn County, while two were in Benton County.

The agency also released information on eight new deaths from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. Oregon’s pandemic death toll now stands at 494.

Statewide, 125 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 28,471.

Linn County now has 416 cases and 13 deaths, while Benton County has 231 cases and six deaths.

Nationwide, there were more than 189,000 deaths from COVID-19 and 6.3 million cases as of Wednesday, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Other Oregon cases reported on Wednesday were in the following counties: Clackamas (7), Columbia (1), Curry (1), Deschutes (1), Jackson (7), Jefferson (1), Josephine (3), Klamath (1), Lane (11), Malheur (11), Marion (23), Morrow (2), Multnomah (22), Polk (2), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (5), Union (1), Washington (10), and Yamhill (1).

Deaths reported on Wednesday included: a 96-year-old Deschutes County woman who tested positive July 14 and died on Aug. 10 in her residence; an 81-year-old Washington County woman who tested positive on Aug. 25 and died on Sept. 3 at Kaiser Westside Medical Center; a 93-year-old Washington County woman who tested positive on Aug. 3 and died on Sept. 5 in her residence; a 49-year-old Washington County man who tested positive on July 17 and died on Sept. 4 in his residence; a 64-year-old Malheur County man who tested positive on Aug. 24 and died on Sept. 6 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise; a 97-year-old Umatilla County woman who tested positive on July 16 and died on Sept. 8 in her residence; an 88-year-old Morrow County man who tested positive on Aug. 7 and died on Sept. 4 at Good Shepherd Hospital; and a 68-year-old Lane County man who tested positive on Aug. 23 and died on Aug. 30 in his residence.