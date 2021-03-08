11 new COVID cases reported in Benton, Linn counties; Oregon awarded FEMA funds

Benton and Linn counties combined for 11 of the new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday by Oregon Health Authority.
The state had 234 new cases and two new deaths attributed to the disease, bringing Oregon’s cumulative totals during the pandemic to 157,515 cases and 2,298 deaths.
Linn County had six new COVID-19 cases and Benton County five reported Monday. During the pandemic, Linn County has had 3,626 cases and 57 deaths attributed to COVID-19 and Benton County 2,382 cases and 18 deaths.
The state’s other reported cases Monday were in the following counties: Clackamas (26), Columbia (2), Coos (4), Curry (1), Deschutes (7), Douglas (22), Hood River (1), Jackson (22), Josephine (5), Klamath (2), Lane (15), Lincoln (1), Marion (22), Multnomah (31), Polk (3), Washington (57) and Yamhill (2).
The state’s new deaths reported Monday were a 73-year-old Lane County woman and a 75-year-old Douglas County man. Both had underlying conditions.
The 20-to-29 age group has accounted for the largest percentage of Oregon’s reported COVID-19 cases at 21.0%, followed by 30 to 39 (17.3), 40 to 49 (15.4), 50 to 59 (12.8) and 10 to 19 (11.2).
The national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Monday 41,675 new COVID-19 cases and 877 new deaths attributed to the disease in the United States. That brings the cumulative totals during the pandemic to 28,813,424 cases and 523,850 deaths.
According to the CDC, Oregon is 51st among U.S. states and territories with an average daily case total per 100,000 in the last seven days of 40. That trails only Hawaii (21.9) among U.S. states. New Jersey is first at 261.8.
Vaccinations
OHA reported Monday that 21,793 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 12,853 doses were administered Sunday and 8,940 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Sunday.
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 1,163,828 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 1,420,125 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
Hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon was 119 Monday, three more than Sunday. There were 33 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, one fewer than Sunday.
State gets FEMA money
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has awarded $110 million in federal funding to assist the Oregon Health Authority and partners in operating dozens of COVID-19 vaccination centers throughout the state.
The FEMA-supported vaccination centers will be able to administer more than 2 million vaccines during the 90-day operational period. Timelines are still under review.
Grants for emergency protective measures are funded through FEMA’s Public Assistance Grant Program, which reimburses communities for actions taken for response and recovery from a disaster. FEMA reimbursement is paid directly to the Oregon Office of Emergency Management, which then makes disbursements to the local and tribal jurisdictions and state agencies that incurred costs.
