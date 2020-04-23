10 National Frozen Foods workers sick with COVID-19; state investigating Albany plant

The National Frozen Foods plant in Albany is the site of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Capt. Michelle Duncan of the Linn County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday night that the plant has 10 workers with confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Oregon Occupational Safety & Health, a division of the Department of Consumer & Business Services, is investigating workplace safety complaints regarding the coronavirus, social distancing and other safety precautions at the plant, said Michael Beranbaum, secretary-treasurer for Teamsters Local Union No. 670, which represents about 270 workers at National Frozen Foods.

“We are continually fighting to ensure that our members have all the protections they can get,” Beranbaum said.

Larry Hargreaves, National Frozen Foods Albany plant manager, declined comment when contacted by the newspaper on Thursday afternoon.

An April 16 memo from Hargreaves to National Frozen Foods employees obtained by the newspaper discusses two initial confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the facility. “We have verified with the Health Department we should continue our regular work schedule. If you feel you have been exposed and need to self-quarantine, please inform the HR department,” Hargreaves wrote.

The memo details steps the company is taking to limit exposure of COVID-19 to its work force, including increased sanitization in high-traffic areas, providing face shields, keeping employees 6 feet apart as much as possible and making hand sanitizer available. “If we follow the guidelines that are in place, we greatly reduce our risk to exposure,” Hargreaves concluded.