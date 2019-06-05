NEW YORK CITY — It’s pretty rare to find a kid who’s played Carnegie Hall before they turn 16.
Unless you’re in Albany, that is.
Here, 21 young musicians from Dolce Voices, a North Albany Middle School choir, can make that claim. This May the students sang at the famed New York City performance venue as part of a concert for middle school choirs from across the nation.
“The experience was surreal,” said choir director LeAnn Wind. “None of my students had been to New York. Some of my girls had never flown on a plane. I think it really broadened their view of what kinds of things are possible for them.”
The concert took place in the 2,804-seat Stern Auditorium, a stage that’s hosted performers from the New York Philharmonic to the Beatles.
“When I got out on the stage and looked up for the first time, I thought, ‘There are so many seats!’”” said Lucy Rouse, a 12-year-old alto. “I’ve never performed anywhere that big. It was awesome.”
Lena Harrington, a freshman at West Albany High School, won the honor of soloing in front of the crowd, one of only 10 soloists out of a group of 400.
“Having one of my students sing a solo was really amazing,” Wind said.
In addition to the required four-plus hours of daily rehearsal built into the group’s agenda, many experiences during the trip gave students a window into life as a working performer in New York City.
The students participated in a Broadway workshop with an actor and musician from the musical “Wicked;” saw a Broadway show; visited a restaurant famed for its singing wait staff made up of aspiring actors; and toured behind the scenes at Radio City Music Hall.
Performers the students met weren’t shy about dishing up the dirt on real life as a New York City actor. Lindsay Northen of the Wicked ensemble juggles daycare needs for her daughter while working to fit in time for exercise, auditions, and weekly shows. Rockette dancer Ashley Kasunich has to rehearse six hours a day, six days a week and got rejected the first time she tried out for the dance troupe.
The real talk didn’t dissuade Albany students from dreaming big.
“In the future I see myself living in New York and working at Ellen’s Stardust Diner and being on Broadway,” said 13-year-old soprano Becca Emry. “So that was really, really cool. I got to see into the life of the future that I want.”
Working with Dr. Russell Robinson, the composer and conductor whose songs were featured in the Carnegie Hall concert, also helped the Albany students hone their skills. Students noted Robinson’s emphasis on performance details, such as adding choreography and emphasizing dynamics -- the markings that tell singers how loud or soft to sing at a particular spot in a song.
“I learned how to sing a sforzando better,” said Rouse, referring to a musical technique involving a sudden crescendo. “It really made all of our pieces sound much better and more sophisticated.”
The concert, titled “Fresh Sounds: The Music of Russell Robinson,” was produced by Distinguished Choirs International of New York, a group that organizes concerts at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center. Fourteen choirs from around the country participated. The Albany group was one of only two choirs from the Northwest selected for the show.
Each Albany student worked for about a year to prepare for the trip and to raise approximately $2,500 each, offset by fundraisers and a grant from the Siletz Community Foundation.
Wind said that despite all the work, witnessing the students’ growth made the trip priceless.
“Seeing my students experience something so new was the best part,” she said. “I was honored that I got to share those experiences with them.”
Jennifer Rouse is an Albany writer and mother of three, including Dolce Voices singer Lucy Rouse. She and seven other moms, along with director LeAnn Wind and North Albany Middle School office manager Penny Knowlton, survived accompanying 21 middle schoolers to New York City and back.
