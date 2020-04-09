Local companies buy BLM timber sales

PORTLAND — The Bureau of Land Management Oregon/Washington sold 48.8 million board feet of timber at auctions last month. The timber, located on Oregon and California Railroad Revested Lands across western Oregon, sold for nearly $13.8 million.
For every million board feet of timber harvested on BLM-administered lands in western Oregon, an estimated 13 local jobs are created or maintained and $647,000 of non-Federal employment income is invested into local economies. One million board feet of timber is enough to build approximately 63 family homes.
Local buyers included:
— Murphy Company of Springfield, which owns a veneer mill in Sweet Home, was the high bidder for the “Boot Up” timber sale on March 25. The sale of 18,117 thousand board feet (MBF) sold for more than $1,000,000 above the appraised value of $4,387,100.90. There were three qualified bidders.
— Freres Lumber Company of Lyons was the high bidder for the “Head Over Teals” timber sale on March 25. The sale of 7,973 MBF sold for more than $1,000,000 above the appraised value of $1,959,358.60. There were four qualified bidders.
— B&G Logging of Philomath was the high bidder for the “Tucker South” timber sale on Thursday, March 26. The sale of 1,509 MBF sold for approximately 100 percent of the appraised value of $236,835.80. There was one qualified bidder.
For additional information on the Bureau of Land Management’s timber program, visit https://www.blm.gov/programs/natural-resources/forests-and-woodlands/timber-sales.
