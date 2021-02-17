Linn vaccination clinics canceled; Benton clinic will proceed

COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled for Linn County this week have been canceled due to a vaccine shortage, but a clinic set for Friday in Benton County will proceed as planned.

Mid-valley health officials have been scrambling over the last 48 hours, trying to determine how many doses of COVID-19 vaccine were going to be available for clinics Thursday and Friday.

Severe winter weather has caused delays in vaccine deliveries from airports in Kentucky and Tennessee.

Late Wednesday, Samaritan Health announced it will be rescheduling all individuals that have an appointment for a shot at the Linn County Fair and Expo Center in Albany on Thursday between 1:30 and 6 p.m. as well as those with appointments on Friday between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The health care system apologized for the inconvenience.