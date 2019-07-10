The Linn County Democrats will discuss the recent Democratic presidential candidate debates during their monthly general meeting Thursday in the meeting room at the Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE.
A social time with light refreshments begins at 6 p.m. The meeting begins at 6:30.
The Linn Dems held two local watch parties during the debates. The 25 people who attended took part in post-debate polls, resulting in the following Top 10 ranking: 1. Elizabeth Warren; 2. Pete Buttigieg; 3. Kamala Harris; 4. Kirsten Gillibrand; 5. Bernie Sanders; 6. Cory Booker; 7. Bill de Blasio; 8. Joe Biden; 9. Jay Inslee; and 10 (tie), Tulsi Gabbard and Andrew Yang.
Also on the July 11 agenda will be a push to fill a number of committee and subcommittee openings in the county party.
A variety of buttons will be available for sale before and after the meeting.
For more information, contact Linn Dems Chair Jerred Taylor at linncodems@dpo.org.
