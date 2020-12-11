Linn DA objects to governor's inmate releases

Despite objections from Linn County District Attorney Doug Marteeny, Gov. Kate Brown has commuted sentences for eight inmates as part of her plan to reduce prison populations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brown has been commuting sentences since the COVID-19 pandemic began nearly 10 months ago.
“Truth in sentencing is fundamental to the credibility of our criminal justice system,” Marteeny said. “These commutations highlight how battered the principle of truth in sentencing has become in Oregon. Victims and the public deserve better than to see the court’s sentence pronouncements eroded in this way. These types of commutations are happening across the state.”
Donald Norris was released on Nov. 25. Set to be released on Dec. 17 are Russell Campbell, Casey Taylor, Neva Blake, Amos Guerrero, Edwin Breedlove, Gyula Incze and Iain Duncan.
Marteeny noted his objections in comments to the Department of Corrections, which he said are forwarded to Gov. Brown.
Marteeny said Norris was a major dealer of methamphetamine in the mid-valley.
“He wholesale flooded the Linn County jurisdiction with methamphetamine,” Marteeny said.
Marteeny noted that when Norris was arrested, he had more than 100 grams of methamphetamine in his possession. On July 23, 2018, he was sentenced to 50 months in prison.
Marteeny said that releasing Norris after just 26 months “poses a significant risk to the public safety of our community.”
Campbell has been arrested at least 64 times, Marteeny said. He failed to appear in court 20 times and has had 21 convictions for theft and forgery and four convictions for DUII.
Marteeny said Campbell is a “terrible public safety risk for any type of early release from his duly earned sentences.”
Taylor was arrested in August 2018 with 500 grams of meth, scales and packaging materials. In March 2019, he was arrested with 20 grams of meth.
On Jan. 9, 2020, Taylor was sentenced to 22 months.
Marteeny called Taylor a public safety risk.
Blake was given an opportunity to avoid prison when the court placed her on probation, but she would not report to a probation officer and would not appear in court, Marteeny said.
She was sentenced to 18 months for driving stolen cars while intoxicated. Marteeny said he is concerned Blake will pose a safety threat upon release.
Guerrero has a long history of drug issues, Marteeny said.
In 2019, he was found in a vehicle with almost 13 grams of cocaine, 1.4 grams of meth, 2.4 grams of heroin, 40 oxycodone pills, numerous baggies and drug cutting agents, $500 and four firearms.
On April 2, 2020, he was sentenced to 14 months in prison.
Breedlove has a long history of driving while intoxicated and selling drugs, Marteeny said.
He has three convictions for driving while suspended.
In 2019, officers searched Breedlove’s home and found 23 grams of butane hash oil and a BHO lab, more than 10 grams of meth, scales and drug packaging materials.
In June 2019, he was sentenced to 27 months in prison.
“It appears the Department of Corrections has already reduced his ordered sentence significantly,” Marteeny told Gov. Brown. “It would be improper to further reduce that sentence. Mr. Breedlove has shown that he consistently refuses to obey the court’s directives or directives of the law.”
Incze has a long history of charges associated with methamphetamine, including a conviction for having 3.35 ounces of meth in his possession.
Marteeny called him a “high-level” dealer.
Duncan has had convictions for drug possession and assault, prowling and driving a stolen car, and in May 2018, he fought with officers who were attempting to arrest him. He was sentenced to 40 months.
Marteeny called Duncan “a terrible supervision risk.”
Contact Linn County reporter Alex Paul at 541-812-6114.
