Linn DA objects to governor's commutations

Linn County District Attorney Doug Marteeny says Gov. Kate Brown’s latest round of releases from Oregon prisons due to the COVID-19 pandemic has him struggling to understand “Salem’s sympathy for criminals and disregard for crime victims.”
“Gov. Brown declared she will not grant commutations based on ‘unacceptable safety’ or ‘compliance’ risks,” Marteeny said. “I struggle to see how someone who commits home invasion burglaries against the elderly with 25 convictions would not be considered an unacceptable risk.”
Marteeny was referring to Elijah Robb, one of more than 20 Linn County residents who were released.
Marteeny said Robb “has been steadily victimizing this county since 2000.”
He was convicted of numerous burglaries, Marteeny said.
Marteeny said Robb’s current incarceration was for a string of 10 home invasion burglaries and Robb had been convicted of other home burglaries in the past.
“His continued criminal activity indicates he did not learn,” Marteeny said. “He is a grave danger to our community, and our multitude of victims deserve the peace of mind of knowing that the sentence intended by the court will be carried out.”
Other Linn County residents being released are:
• Katrina Lynn Gray, driving while suspended and revoked (felony).
• Laree Hastie, first-degree theft, $64,000 from Premier Flooring.
• Roger Lee Dale Housing, first-degree failure to appear and 30 convictions for a variety of crimes, including weapons offenses.
• David James Kamarec, second-degree burglary. He had been released from prison after being convicted of stealing a boat and then vandalizing a school.
• Howard Bruce Lockhart, felon in possession of a firearm, three convictions for drug possession.
• Tyler Leonard McLaughlin, identity theft, two counts first-degree theft, two counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle. Marteeny called McLaughlin “a prolific car prowler and thief.”
• Travis Tobias Miller, felon in possession of a firearm. Marteeny said Miller had a “long history of criminal activity” including six convictions for possession of drugs, selling drugs and possession of firearms.
• Shelbi Marie Nunn, unauthorized use of a vehicle and delivery of heroin. Marteeny said Nunn has “been convicted of stealing and dealing drugs in both Linn and Benton counties spanning several years.”
• Anthony Luke Ritter, unauthorized use of a vehicle and three counts of identity theft. “Mr. Ritter is a con man,” Marteeny said. “He met his victims online and played he was down on his luck, preying on the kindness, trust and affection of others.”
• Kenneth Lee Saylor, possession of marijuana and heroin and failing to appear. “Mr. Saylor is a drug dealer placing dangerous drugs into our community and near schools,” Marteeny said in a report to Gov. Kate Brown.
• Clinton Richard Starks was sent to prison for stealing his mother’s pistol. Marteeny said his mother tried to move out of state so he “could no longer commit crimes against her.” He has 23 other convictions, including possessing a bomb.
• Molly Delight Terwilliger was sentenced to prison for stealing a car, escape and having counterfeit money on her.
• Christopher Duncan Wagner “is highly volatile, prone to violence, ignores court orders and possessed a firearm as a felon,” Marteeny stated. He also kicked and choked his estranged wife.
• Richard Shawn Wilcox “is absolutely not someone deserving of a commutation,” Marteeny said. “His criminal history is horrible. He has over 35 criminal convictions, including 17 property felonies and five convictions for delivery/manufacturing of controlled substances.”
• Gary Evan Johnson is “a registered sex offender with a criminal history that includes over 20 convictions,” Marteeny said. The DA added that Johnson has stolen a TV and an ATV and has convictions for driving while using meth, stealing a vehicle, possession of a restricted weapon and much more.
