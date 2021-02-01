Linn County vaccine clinic has open slots

Linn County residents in the state’s 1a vaccination category can get COVID-19 shots Wednesday at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center in Albany, according to Public Health Director Todd Noble.
As of Monday morning, Noble said there were about 1,000 doses available in addition to some 1,800 to 2,000 doses set aside for area educators. Vaccinations will be given from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.
“We gave educators a day or two head start and we still have openings,” Noble said. “There should be plenty of vaccines for child care providers, teachers and day care centers.”
Noble said the vaccines, provided by the Oregon Health Authority and Samaritan Health Services, “aren’t just for teachers. They are for all school personnel.”
Noble said he notified local school superintendents with the link to register for the vaccinations.
“And then, people have to attest they are within the category,” Noble said. “I’m sure we have had some people who have cut in line, but we really believe that is very minimal.”
Shots of the Moderna vaccine will be given, Noble said.
Noble said this will be the most vaccinations in a week so far.
To register, visit the Linn County Public Health Department’s website at https://www.linncountyhealth.org/.
Noble said he is also looking for licensed medical volunteers to assist at the two-day event. They can register at https://www.linncountyhealth.org/ph/page/medical-volunteers-needed.
The county will be able to start vaccinating the top tier of senior citizens by Feb. 8, which is Gov. Brown’s target date for Oregonians age 80 or older.
Seniors 75 and older can get vaccinations starting Feb. 15; those 70-plus can start on Feb. 22, and those 65-plus beginning March 1.
The Oregon 1a category includes urgent care providers, skilled nursing and memory care facility health care providers and residents, people working in tribal health programs, emergency medical services providers and other first responders.
Monday, the Oregon Health Authority reported that 14,693 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 10,208 doses were administered on Sunday and 4,485 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Sunday.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 438,299 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 665,325 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.