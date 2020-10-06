Linn County to waive building permit fees in Santiam Canyon

Linn County will waive its building permit fees and issue permits as quickly as possible for property owners who lost their homes in the North Santiam Canyon due to the recent wildfires, Commissioners Roger Nyquist, John Lindsey and Will Tucker agreed Tuesday morning.
And cleanup will also be completed free of charge through the Oregon Debris Management Task Force and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The county building permits will be issued if properties have working septic and water systems, the commissioners agreed.
“I believe it is in the best interest of residents and the county,” Nyquist said. “This will go a long way toward eliminating the fear among some of the north canyon residents that they won’t be allowed to rebuild.”
Property owners would first need to sign right of entry forms that will allow state and federal officials to examine what types of hazardous materials might be on their property and to mitigate those issues.
Nyquist said there are about 90 homes on the Linn County side of the North Santiam River that may be eligible to participate.
Nyquist added property owners will still have to have approved building plans and agree to have work performed only by licensed contractors.
“I’m hearing unlicensed companies from out of the area are already showing up,” Nyquist said.
Tucker agreed with Nyquist, adding that it’s important cleanup be done as quickly as possible to avoid possible contamination in the North Santiam River.
“This is a great way to provide certainty for people when there is so much uncertainty in their lives,” Lindsey said. “This is a big issue. I want certainty in my life, and they do, too. This is not a giveaway program. It’s in the public’s best interest.”
County Treasurer Michelle Hawkins reported that area residents have donated $105,000 to assist Santiam Canyon residents and more than $19,000 in aid has been provided, with more headed that direction this week.
“We had about $32,000 in gift cards to distribute,” Hawkins said. “Commissioner Nyquist has also asked that we set aside some funds to assist families during the upcoming Christmas season. We also had $25,000 in donations from Coastal Farm & Ranch and we have given out about $10,000. Families have to apply for that.”
About $15,000 of the $32,000 in gift cards has been distributed already.
Nyquist said he wonders if volunteers might be able to come together to place straw bales along the banks of the North Santiam River before the rainy season starts to limit sedimentation.
“It’s amazing how much can be done in a couple days when enough people come together,” Nyquist said.
Nyquist added Linn County is assisting renters who have lost everything but may not have insurance.
“We are providing them with gift cards plus $1,000 grants and getting them engaged with FEMA,” Nyquist said. “We’re also working with FEMA to get temporary housing in the canyon.”
The Oregon Debris Management Task Force and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said this week that free cleanup will begin in eight counties, starting Oct. 19 in Jackson County.
Right of entry forms must be completed ahead of time.
Hazardous waste cleanup is provided free of charge to property owners in Clackamas, Douglas, Jackson, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn and Marion counties.
FEMA and the state of Oregon are funding the work.
Affected Oregon counties are in varying stages of developing their right of entry forms.
Linn County property owners may visit www.co.linn.or.us or wildfire.oregon.gov/cleanup for more information about the right of entry process.
Property owners should identify their property parcel number from their county tax assessor’s office and collect insurance information.
Household hazardous waste can include but is not limited to: fuel and petroleum, car batteries, antifreeze, used oil filters, solvents, fertilizers, pesticides, propane tanks, high pressure cylinders, disinfectants, aerosols, paint, bleach, radiological sources or devices, pool chemicals and ammunition. Cleanup crews will also identify and dispose of bulk asbestos materials when possible.
Once a property owner completes right of entry form with their county, crews will evaluate the property for any overhead hazards (impacted trees) or other physical hazards and conduct air monitoring and visual observations to identify locations of household hazardous waste. Crews will then remove those items from the property for safe disposal.
Cleanup crews then will remove burned-out structures — possibly including building foundations — as well as ash and other debris. When this step is complete, property owners will be able to begin the rebuilding process.
State, county and federal partners are working to develop funding and implementation options for ash and debris removal.
Contact Linn County reporter Alex Paul at 541-812-6114.
