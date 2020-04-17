Linn County to pay for congregate home COVID-19 testing

Linn County will pay for COVID-19 testing for anyone living or working in a congregate living facility — assisted living, group home or Linn County Jail — Commissioners Roger Nyquist, John Lindsey and Will Tucker agreed Friday morning in a special session.
The commissioners initially talked about such a move on Tuesday, when they asked Public Health Director Todd Noble to contact area facilities to determine if they would participate in such a project.
Noble said Friday that although his staff did not contact every single facility, many were contacted and there was strong support to conduct the tests.
Noble said that as many as 6,500 residents and staff members could participate. The first tier of tests will be for those at long-term care facilities, up to 3,500 people, and the second tier will be for residents and staff of group homes and the jail, about 2,900 more people.
Noble said fewer less than 1% of the U.S. population has been tested.
Nyquist said he contacted officials at Willamette Valley Toxicology in Corvallis, which makes COVID-19 tests. He was told the company can provide the needed units.
“We talked about buying 1,000 tests per week for up to eight weeks, with the first two weeks guaranteed,” Nyquist said.
“Their test results turn-around time is three days,” Nyquist added. “And, they assured me they have the capacity to make even more test kits than our initial agreement.”
Nyquist said the question then becomes whether the county has the staffing to administer the program.
Noble said the tests would have to be given by area medical facilities, but contact tracing for those who test positive can be accomplished by Public Health or Linn County Sheriff’s Office staff, or with temporary employees.
He said tracing will likely take six to 10 people.
The county will pay for the project with pass-through federal dollars, the commissioners said.
Those funds could range from $500,000 to as much as $1.5 million.
“This is the right thing to do,” Nyquist said. “It is a reasonable investment to make to help us get our arms around this thing.”
Nyquist said test results and gathering more data will also help in terms of reopening the local economy.
“We cannot afford to keep the economy closed,” Nyquist said. “It’s like 100 different things all collided together at the same time.”
Nyquist asked Noble to also begin gathering information that could be used for a business reopening plan using state and federal guidelines as a base.
As of Friday, there have been 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and six deaths at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans Home in Lebanon.
Linn County has a total of 57 COVID-19 cases with six deaths, all at the veterans home.
Statewide, there have been 1,785 confirmed cases with 70 deaths.
Joe Larson of the LCSO Emergency Services said there is close monitoring of Personal Protective Equipment needs locally and so far, there supplies have been adequate.
"I just put in an order for another 2,000 masks from the state," Larson said. "We understand the state is also going to release more PPEs for staff at long-term care facilities this weekend."
