MILL CITY — Major changes are in store for the First Avenue Bridge and its neighbor, the historic railroad bridge, which span the North Santiam River in Mill City, according to Linn County Engineer Chuck Knoll.
The Linn County Board of Commissioners recently approved accepting ownership and maintenance of the First Avenue Bridge from the Oregon Department of Transportation. The bridge, which has served the community since 1934, will be upgraded much like the Brownsville Bridge over the Calapooia River a few years ago, Knoll said.
Renovation — which may necessitate a short-term traffic detour — is slated to begin in May 2020. Initial design work will be underway in coming weeks. The structure is safe for travel, Knoll said, and has a weight limit of 40 tons, which means semitrucks are legal to pass.
Knoll said that in 1960 the Mehama-Mill City Highway was transferred to Linn County and renamed Lyons-Mill City Drive.
“Since then, the First Avenue Bridge has been owned and maintained jointly by the Oregon Department of Transportation and Linn County,” he said. The state has maintained the bridge and Linn County has provided funding, Knoll said.
Knoll said the bridge will undergo major upgrades, including surface preparation and new paint for the steel structure, replacing a degraded concrete railing and repairing wooden structural supports.
Knoll estimates the project will cost about $2.2 million, although if he is successful in obtaining a $3.8 million grant, additional seismic improvements will be made as well. That work would likely be completed in 2021.
The 120-foot-long historic railroad pedestrian bridge — a focal point of the community — will be refurbished in keeping with its history. The bridge will receive new wooden structural supports, a new wooden deck and a fresh coat of paint.
The last time a train traveled over the bridge was in 1971. Today, the bridge is a popular spot for family gatherings, weddings, photographs and just for watching life along the North Santiam River.
Knoll said that in addition to its age, the bridge is unique in that it is a rare Phoenix column-style and was originally built in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, in 1888. It served in San Jose, California, and Lake Oswego before being moved to Mill City in 1919.
The community’s goal was to renovate the bridge in time for its 100th anniversary in the community later this year.
The projects, along with Broadway Street improvements, will be paid for as part of an $8.1 million TIGER (Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery) grant the community was selected to receive last year. Mill City, a community of 1,865 residents, will contribute $400,000 and Linn County $900,000 in-kind toward the project.
The TIGER program is part of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009. Linn County provided initial engineering, scoping and design information used in compiling the TIGER grant application.
Knoll said Linn County and ODOT have worked closely with David Kinney and Stacie Cook of Mill City. Linn County’s point staff includes Kevin Groom, Daineal Malone and Andrew Potts. Danielle Gonzales of Marion County was instrumental in assisting the community’s Save Our Bridge committee, which raised more than $340,000 to renovate the railroad/pedestrian bridge.
Knoll said staff members have gained a lot of valuable experience by refurbishing several covered bridges in recent years.
Broadway Street improvements will include road reconstruction and alignment, improving Americans with Disabilities Act access points, new lighting, street crossings, sidewalks, intersections, parking and storm water management.
This portion of the project is slated for completion by December 2021.
