Ronald Gary Oliver, 62, of Lebanon, died Friday afternoon when a tree fell on an excavator he was operating at Olsen Honey Farms on Pirtle Drive outside of Albany, Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon reported Saturday morning.
According to an LCSO press release, the Linn County Sheriff's Office received a 911 at around 3:30 p.m. from a man screaming for help. However, he would not answer the dispatcher's questions and eventually was unresponsive. Dispatchers used the 911 system to locate him.
Deputies began arriving in the area about 10 minutes later and began looking for the call's source. Nothing was visible from the roadway, but Oliver was eventually found in a John Deere excavator. He had been excavating a tree area on the farm when a large tree fell, crushing the excavator's cab, pinning him inside.
According to the release, several beer cans were found in the excavator and in his personal vehicle, pointing to alcohol as a possible factor in the accident. Oliver's family has been notified.
Deputies were assisted by the Albany Fire Department, Linn County Road Department and the Medical Examiner's Office.
