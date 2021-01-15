Linn County, Samaritan plan COVID-19 shot clinics

Linn County Public Health and Samaritan Health Services are partnering to sponsor mass COVID-19 vaccinations for residents of both Linn and Benton counties at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center, 3700 Knox Butte Road, starting next Tuesday.
Linn County Public Health Director Todd Noble said Samaritan Health is providing 2,000 vaccine doses to go with a “small allotment” the county has received from the state.
The initial clinics will be for people in the state’s 1a category — urgent care workers, skilled nursing and memory care facility health care providers and residents, tribal health programs, EMS and other first responders.
The following week, the clinics will expand to include people ages 65 and older, per Gov. Kate Brown’s recent announcement.
“Tuesday, things might be a little slow, but ultimately we will have 30 shot stations with 60 vaccinators,” Noble said. “Once someone gets their shot, they will be asked to go to a waiting area in another part of Willamette Hall and wait 15 minutes in case they have a reaction.”
Noble said there will be medics and an ambulance on-site.
People who want to get vaccinated are asked to visit the Linn County Public Health website at https://www.linncountyhealth.org/ph/page/current-covid-19-information beginning today, Friday. They will be able to register for a general time slot.
“They will drive up on Knox Butte and be screened,” Noble said. “They will then park, fill out the paperwork and at their designated time, walk up to the front of the Expo Center, where they will register and then go inside.”
Noble said he is “excited to get this going.”
He said the plan is to run clinics “for weeks, months.”
Noble said weekly registrations will be based on the number of doses the county has available.
“We didn’t want to make this first-come, first-served and have people sleeping in cars overnight to get in line,” Noble said.
Noble said Linn County distributed 675 vaccine doses this past week at Samaritan’s express clinics.
Noble said the first week’s clinics will be held in conjunction with Samaritan Health Services staff. The second week, the Linn County’s Medical Reserve Corps — which has been a major player in the local COVID-19 testing effort — will fill in locally.
Clinic dates and times will be: Tuesday, Jan. 19: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.; Wednesday, Jan. 20: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 21, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Second dose clinics will be: Tuesday, Feb. 9, 10 .am.-1 p.m.; Wednesday, Feb. 10, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 11, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Noble said ID will be required and everyone will have to wear a face mask at the vaccination site.
Participants should plan to be in line at least 10 minutes before their appointment time.
Noble said people should wear loose fitting clothing that provides access to their upper arm area.
Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19, or has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 within 14 days of their appointment, will need to cancel.
“We need to do everything humanly possible to get the most vulnerable to this virus vaccinated,” Linn County Board Chairman Roger Nyquist said. “We’re encouraged about next week. There’s still a substantial challenge ahead of us, now that there are 1 million Oregonians on the priority list and the state is receiving only 50,000 doses per week.”
Nyquist said that at that rate, it will be months before the initial 1a group is vaccinated and 2022 before the state reaches critical “herd immunity.”
Gov. Brown said this week that Oregon will provide vaccinations for people age 65 and older and K-12 educators, beginning Jan. 23, which coincides with additional shipments of vaccines to the state.
“While this is an unexpected change in course from the federal government, receiving more vaccines is welcome news for states — and Oregon is ready to devote all resources necessary to ramp up distribution with our health care partners,” Brown said. “The Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon National Guard have already begun working with hospitals, pharmacies, and local public health partners to ensure Oregon seniors and educators have ready access to a vaccine. We will be detailing plans on Friday for the rapid deployment of vaccines to health care providers and mass vaccination sites across Oregon.”
Brown asked for patience from Oregonians newly eligible for the vaccines.
“Please do no call your doctor’s office or health care provider with questions about when you can be vaccinated," Brown said. “Today’s news arrived with no advance notice from the federal government. Oregon health care providers are working as fast as humanly possible to shift their vaccine distribution plans to meet this sudden change in national guidance.”
Brown also reaffirmed her commitment to provide vaccines to communities “that have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19,” which includes Black, indigenous, tribal, Latino and Latina, Pacific Islander and communities of color.
Contact Linn County reporter Alex Paul at 541-812-6114.